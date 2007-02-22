Microsoft antitrust docs resurface

As we reported on Tuesday , a website containing evidence compiled by the complainant in Microsoft 's last-outstanding antitrust lawsuit - which has come to a conclusion - has oddly been password-protected.

However, some of the documents from the Comes case have now reappeared on another server - although the many thousands of documents have been reduced to a handful for the moment.

There is some basic information at Microsoft's PressPass media website. Microsoft said earlier in the week that the case would "provide compensation to individuals and businesses that purchased specified operating system and application software including Word, Excel and Office from May 18, 1994, through June 30, 2006."

The court will consider the settlement on 20 April.