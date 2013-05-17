Apache OpenOffice 3.4 downloads hit 50 million

Apache OpenOffice 3.4 has passed the 50 million download mark, just a few days after the first anniversary of May 8 release.

A blog from the Apache Sofware Foundation, the non-profit corporation that manages development of the office productivity software, points to two main peaks for downloads.

The first came in June 2012 when upgrade notifications for users of the earlier OpenOffice.org suite were enabled. The second came in September when OpenOffice 3.4.1, which included extra support languages, was released.

However, downloads have remained high, at about 150,000 per day, since early January, indicating that there is a slow burn take-up of the software among users looking for a cost-free option.

Windows alternative

The blog also shows that more than 80% of downloads were made to machines running on Windows operating systems, suggesting a significant number of users looking for alternatives to Microsoft Office. Much smaller numbers were downloaded to machines running Linux or Apple Macs.

The Foundation currently has the successor, Apache OpenOffice 4.0, in testing.