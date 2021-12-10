Similarweb swoops in with free website-ranking API for Alexa.com customers

Audio player loading…

Following the news that Amazon is discontinuing its highly popular SEO tool Alexa.com, Similarweb has stepped up to provide its own solution.

The digital intelligence software company has announced the launch of a new free website-ranking API though this is just one of several steps it is taking to help Alexa.com customers ahead of the service being phased out in May 2022.

Alexa.com customers will also be able to instantly view Similarweb site ranking for free on the web. However, for the first time, Similarweb is launching a self-service offering based on its digital intelligence platform.

The company's new offering will be available worldwide in all markets through a simple credit card transaction.

SimilarWeb DigitalRank API

Similarweb is providing Alexa.com customers with a free trial that will provide them with unlimited access to Similarweb DigitalRank to see website performance in addition to Similarweb Digital Marketing and Research Intelligence premium solutions that will allow them to gain actionable insights that impact website traffic performance.

With these tools in hand, website owners will be able to get a real-time view of competitive activity across all digital marketing channels, understand which audiences are engaging with their competitor's websites, utilize real-time traffic share data, discover and prioritize SEO keyword opportunities, get audience demographic and behavioral information and more.

CEO and founder of Similarweb, Or Offer provided further insight on how these new offerings will allow the company to expand its reach further in a press release, saying:

“Similarweb has always been a leader in terms of the data our users get and the quality and accuracy our insights provide. Although it’s a bittersweet moment with the closing of Alexa.com, I’m excited for the opportunity it presents to expand our reach even further as we become the standard for digital rankings and global website intelligence.”

Interested users can sign up for a free trial here and view Similarweb's list of the top websites here.

