Trending
Brands

See how to get a 20GB SIM only deal for an incredible £8 per month

By Mobile phones  

Mobiles.co.uk's ridiculous cashback deals are now even better

sim only deals

To be entirely frank, there's something about cashback that we don't really get. 'Pay us for a product or service', the retailer says, 'and we'll give you some money back'. OK then.

But we certainly can't ignore them, and especially when they're as gob-smacking as these SIM only deals with enormous cashback from online phone retailer Mobiles.co.uk. It's currently offering up to £162 on selected SIMO plans on Vodafone, and we'll tell you all about them.

Claim up to £162 cashback with these SIM only deals

The standout figure is on Mobiles' best 20GB SIM plan. It costs an already reasonable £20 per month, but you can claim back £144 cashback. That makes the effective monthly cost over the 12-month contract only £8 per month.

And if 20GB somehow isn't enough data for your streaming, surfing and downloading needs, then crank things up to 40GB. The £162 cashback you can claim means that the £25 monthly payments are effectively reduced to £11.50 per month. You can check out the SIM only price comparison at the bottom of this page, but trust us when we say that 40GB data for £11.50 per month is basically unheard of!

The above tariffs work on so-called 'cashback by redemption'. That means that you have to send an email five times over the course of your contract to tell them to send you one-fifth of your total cashback. A bit of a hassle, but totally worth the slight inconvenience considering the savings.

But if you can't be bothered or know that you'll forget to claim, then there's another option. It's less impressive - but only just. Mobiles.co.uk has also increased the love for its automatic cashback, which means there's no steps to follow after purchase. Just a nice, fat windfall to look forward to.

So that 20GB SIM for £20 SIM gets a £110 cashback boost. Work out the effective monthly payments, and they're down to only £10.83 per month.

Or, if that mega 40GB Vodafone data SIM only deal has caught your attention, then the automatic cashback available comes in at £130 cashback, meaning an average of £14.17 per month payments if you work it out over the course of the year.

Today's other best SIM only deals in the UK

See more Mobile phones news