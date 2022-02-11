Save up to $350 with these epic RTX 3070 gaming PC deals from Asus and iBuypower

We've found two discounted RTX 3070 gaming PCs today that are great buys if you've found yourself left out in the cold by stupidly high graphics card prices in recent times.

First up, this Asus ROG gaming desktop for $1,549.99 (was $1,649.99) at Best Buy. This one features not only a really, really low price for an RTX 3070 gaming PC but also an Intel Core i7-11700F, 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM - decent all-around specs that are great for 1440p gaming.

It also comes in a rather expansive ATX case, which, perhaps not to everyone's taste, will be handy if you're switching out components in the future. Speaking of which, we'd recommend upgrading the CPU cooler on this Asus if you want to squeeze a bit more performance out of it. The stock cooler is fine, but a $50 to $70 aftermarket cooler from, say, Corsair or Cooler Master will help you should you want to overclock your CPU - it'll also look way flashier if that's your thing.

Our second pick for today's RTX 3070 gaming PC deals is this iBuyPower RDY SLHRG216 for $1849 (was $2199). This machine is pricier but comes with an expanded NVMe 1TB SSD, a slicker case (in our opinion), and an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor. Perhaps most importantly, this machine comes installed with its all-in-one liquid cooler for the CPU, which is something they skimped out on with the Asus above. Out of the box, this one should run a bit faster and cooler than the Asus. It does, however, come with a bigger price tag, so the Asus might be a better choice if you're looking for more of a 'do-er upper.'

Today's best RTX 3070 gaming PC deals

Asus ROG gaming desktop: $1,649.99 $1,549.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Today's price at Best Buy on this Asus ROG pre-build is fantastic considering you're getting an RTX 3070, Intel Core i7-11700F processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. With components like these, you'll be set for a good few years down the line with excellent all-around performance. For an inexpensive upgrade, consider upgrading the CPU cooler to get even more out of your machine.

iBuyPower RDY gaming PC: $2199 $1849 at iBuyPower

Save $350 - A massive discount brings this premium iBuyPower pre-build right down into the sub-$2,000 range today - a reasonable price for an enthusiast-level gaming PC. Featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Processor, RTX 3070 graphics card, 16GB of dual-channel RAM, and a 1TB SSD, this one's all set for fantastic 1440p gaming performance right out the box.

Want to go mobile? Head on over to our cheap gaming laptop deals page to see this week's best prices on laptops. Alternatively, consider this week's best Alienware Aurora deals for more premium gaming desktops.