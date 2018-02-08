Samsung Galaxy S9 could have an advanced slow-mo video feature

It’s been rumored for a while that the Samsung Galaxy S9 will support 'super slow-mo' video recording, but until now it’s been unclear what that actually means.

Sources speaking to SamMobile have explained how it might work, and it sounds like it could live up to the name.

Apparently, there will be two main ways to record slow-motion video on the Samsung Galaxy S9. The first is to just tap the shutter button while in the right mode to immediately record in slow-mo, but the newer, more interesting way is to tap the record button, but for the camera to only actually start recording in slow-mo once it detects movement in the frame.

That way you could plan ahead if you know something is about to happen that you want to record in slow-mo, so that you don’t either miss it or have unnecessary extra footage at the start of the clip.

From fast to slow

There’s also apparently a mode which would let you start recording a normal video but tap a button to switch to slow-mo at specific points. You’d supposedly be able to capture up to 20 slow-mo moments in each video.

As SamMobile notes, that last mode sounds similar to what the Sony Xperia XZ Premium offers, but there are still unanswered questions, including the resolution and speed of the slow-mo footage.

And this might be just one of the Galaxy S9’s camera improvements. Samsung is clearly putting a lot of focus on the snapper, including the words "The Camera. Reimagined" on its MWC 2018 invite, and we’ve previously heard talk of a variable aperture and – in the case of the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus – a dual-lens camera, so if you’re a fan of photography this could be one to watch.