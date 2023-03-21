Salesforce and McLaren team up to power the future of F1 fan engagement

Salesforce has announced a new parnership with McLaren Racing that will see the CRM giant increase its presence in Formula 1 even further.

The McLaren Formula 1 team will now be using the Salesforce 360 platform to boost its connection with fans around the world, as well as opening up new markets and potential customers globally.

Specifically, the deal will see McLaren using the Salesforce Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and MuleSoft to boost its engagement with fans and partners, as well as modernize its internal IT systems.

Salesforce McLaren

The unspecified "multi-year" partnership, with Salesforce branding set to adorn the team garages, will also see the company help McLaren to "deliver new and enhanced digital fan experiences" throughout the 2023 Formula 1 season.

This includes providing bespoke opportunities to fans via the team's McLaren App, a new personalized digital guest check-in experience, and unique offers for McLaren Plus subscribers.

“We are delighted to integrate Salesforce’s capabilities into the McLaren Formula 1 Team," said Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing. "Salesforce will help us strengthen our connection with our passionate fans and partners around the world. We’re looking forward to using Salesforce data to create exclusive content that boosts the quality of our engagement."

“Our 60th anniversary milestone is an exciting opportunity to connect and celebrate with our global fanbase, and I can think of no better time to kick-start this exciting partnership.”

Salesforce is already a global sponsor partner for the sport of Formula 1 as a whole, and was the title sponsor for several races last season.

“Salesforce is proud to partner with McLaren to help bring them even closer to their fans across their digital platforms," said Colin Fleming, Executive Vice President, Global Brand Marketing for Salesforce.

"McLaren is one of the most decorated names in motorsport and we are thrilled to partner with them to deliver amazing digital experiences that help them connect with their global fanbase in a whole new way.”