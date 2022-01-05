RTX 3070 HP Omen gets huge $300 price cut with today's gaming laptop deals

While we're normally on the lookout for budget gaming laptop deals here at TechRadar, we've just spotted a fantastic high-end option for those looking to push serious performance.

This RTX 3070 equipped HP Omen for $1,499.99 (was $1,799.99) not only features one of the cheapest prices we've seen for a machine with this hefty graphics card, but it's also packing in an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Those are hefty specs indeed, and more than enough to power through most triple-A games at 1440p resolution, which is supported on this machine's premium 16.1-inch display.

Having that bigger resolution (and the power to run it) means all your favorite games will really pop on this HP with superb image sharpness. It's actually pretty rare to find a gaming laptop that breaks away from the usual 1080p for under $2,000, so it's definitely a selling point here.

Finally, it's also hard to ignore the absolutely gorgeous two-tone black and white chassis that HP has chosen for this latest Omen model. It really departs from the usual 'black with accents' vibe we see on most gaming laptops and it's definitely one of the better-looking machines out there right now. Taste is subjective, of course, but we wouldn't see this one out of place when stacked up against the most stylish Razer or even Apple device.

Outside the US? Check out today's best gaming laptop deals in your region just below.

RTX 3070 gaming laptop deal at Best Buy

HP Omen 16.1-inch gaming laptop: $1,799 HP Omen 16.1-inch gaming laptop: $1,799 $1,499 at Best Buy

Save $300 - An RTX 3070, Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD makes this heavily discounted HP Omen an absolute steal at this price. Not only does this machine look absolutely drop-dead gorgeous thanks to a sleek two-tone black and white aesthetic, but you'll have plenty of power to play all your favorite triple-A titles at 1440p resolution - which is supported on this machine's premium 16.1-inch display.

Need something a little cheaper? We've rounded up all of this week's best cheap gaming laptop deals for those looking to spend under $1,000.