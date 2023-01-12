Raspberry Pi could be taking some big leaps forward in 2023

By Craig Hale
published

More Raspberry Pi shops could be coming soon

Raspberry Pi
(Image credit: Raspberry Pi)
Audio player loading…

Raspberry Pi CEO Eben Upton has revealed some details that have proven crucial to the company’s success, and further hints at future Pi shops.

Speaking to Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab), Upton explained that the company enjoyed a healthy December 2022, meaning it was firmly on track for what he would have expected pre-pandemic. 

He later revealed the company’s bulk buying habits which have led it to have an abundance of supply, even during times of chip shortages.

Raspberry Pi supply

Upton explained that a decision was made to purchase 500 wafers, each capable of producing between 21,000 and 22,000 die for the RP2040 chip (each measuring about 2mm squared), which retails for around $1/£1. 

This move has led to a total of 10 million RP2040 chips produced since 2021, leading to a “stockpile” ready to funnel into the popular Pico W variants (available from $4/£3.60).

The company has also bought other components in large numbers, such as Wi-Fi models, to the tune of “millions of units”. 

Read more

> These are the best Raspberry Pi distros

> The cheapest Raspberry Pi board now comes in three new flavors

> Raspberry Pi CEO says he expects shortages to end within a year

Upton was later asked whether the company would consider opening more Raspberry Pi stores. Currently, a sole Cambridge-based shop that first opened its doors in February 2019 offers all manner of hardware, accessories, and literature by Raspberry Pi and third parties, with several other pop-ups appearing up and down the UK over time.

Moving forward, “the next chapter” would likely be determined by further trials of pop-up stores, however it was indicated that the company may cater to the large Raspberry Pi community that has formed in India in recent years.

Craig Hale

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the electrification of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

See more Computing news