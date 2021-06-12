Rainbow Six Extraction release date, trailers, Operators and news

First revealed back in 2019, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction (originally known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, then as Rainbow Six Parasite) was finally revealed at the Ubisoft Forward event, which took place on June 13 as part of E3 2021.



Rainbow Six Extraction is a 1-3 player co-op experience which pits you and your team of Operators against an ever-evolving alien threat. You'll need to successfully complete dangerous excursions into hostile territory, but will face numerous threats that will stand in your way.

The game has a couple of interesting twists that should keep players on their toes – any fallen Operators will be MIA until they're rescued, and there's also the looming threat that you could lose all your hard-earned abilities on unlock during a run.

Think you're up for the challenge of overcoming the growing alien spread of the Archæans? Here's everything we know about Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction.

Rainbow Six Extraction: cut to the chase

What is it? 1-3 player PvE co-op game

1-3 player PvE co-op game When can I play it? September 16. 2021

September 16. 2021 What can I play it on? PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Amazon Luna and Stadia

Rainbow Six Extraction will be released on September 16, 2021. The game will support cross-play and cross-save across all platforms, and will be available on the Ubisoft Plus subscription service.

The game will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS5 and PS4 and Stadia.

Rainbow Six Extraction: what is it?

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction is a PvE spin-off of the incredibly popular Rainbow Six Siege. Developed and published by Ubisoft, the game was first announced at Ubisoft's E3 2019 showcase under a different name: Rainbow Six Quarantine.

The name was later changed due to Parasite, as the developer wanted to distance itself from the global pandemic, but we now know exactly what players can expect when Rainbow Six Extraction launches on September 16.

You can choose from a roster of 18 Operators, each of whom have their own unique gadgets, weapons and abilities. You'll need to harness and combine the powers of the Operators effectively if you want to overcome the alien threat which is spreading across America known as the Archæans.



With 12 maps to tackle set across four regions of the United States, you'll go up against procedurally generated challenges and various enemy types that will each pose a distinct challenge.

As you move through each map, which are split into three subzones, the difficulty will increase. You'll unlock new React gear, though, which will let you take out the aliens more effectively.

You'll need to weigh up the risk and reward when moving to new subzones, however, as if you fail, your Operator will be unavailable until they're rescued, and you'll lose the abilities you've unlocked.

We also got a look at some of the game's enemies, known as Archæans. There are 10 parasitic archetypes in total, including the Spiker, Breacher, Tormentor and Apex. Each offers a distinct challenge for players to overcome, and you'll need to use a combination of stealth, abilities and teamwork to survive.

Rainbow Six Extraction trailers

We've gathered all the Rainbow Six Extraction trailers for you to watch in one place, so check them out below.



Rainbow Six Extraction: Gameplay Deep Dive

Ubisoft showed off a deep dive into Rainbow Six Extraction's tactical-based gameplay. You can watch it below and learn about some of the threats you'll face.

Rainbow Six Extraction: Cinematic Reveal Trailer

There's nothing better than a fancy CGI trailer, and Rainbow Six Extraction's has its very own. Check it out below.



Rainbow Six Extraction: Sprawl Teaser

Get a glimpse of the unknown, sentient and consuming lifeform that's causing havoc in Rainbow Six Extraction.

Rainbow Six Extraction Dev Team Title Reveal

Find out more about Rainbow Six Extraction in this dev team title reveal trailer, which explains the premise of the game.



E3 2019 Teaser Trailer



Ubisoft first showed off Rainbow Six Extraction, previously known as Quarantine, at E3 2019. You can watch the teaser trailer for the game below.

Is Rainbow Six: Extraction: is it an expansion?

Much like Rainbow Six Siege, Rainbow Six: Extraction is a first-person shooter starring different Operators. It's a standalone game, too, and not just DLC for Rainbow Six Siege.

Unlike Siege, however, which is a 5v5 multiplayer game, Rainbow Six: Extraction is 1-3 player PvE (player vs environment) game where Operators face off against alien parasite creatures. This concept was first established with the limited-time Outbreak event in Rainbow Six Siege, so you can consider this game a continuation – or evolution – of that event.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - Operators

Rainbow Six Extraction has at least 18 confirmed Operators in the game, though it's currently unclear if all of these Operators will be included at launch or if more will be added when the game releases. It's safe to assume at least Ela is in at launch, given how prominently she's featured in the placeholder key art from when the game was called Rainbow Six Parasite.



Here are the Operators we're expecting to see: