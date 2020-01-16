Rack-mounted Mac Pros are now on sale - but it'll cost you

After releasing its new Mac Pro last month, Apple has updated its store page to include a new version of the powerful PC which is rack-mountable.

The rack-mountable Mac Pro has the same internals as the standard Mac Pro with configurations starting with an 8-core Intel Xeon W CPU clocked at 3.5GHz with 32 GB of RAM, a 256 GB PCIe SSD and a Radeon Pro 580X GPU.

The new version of Apple's desktop computer can also be outfitted with up to a 2.5 GHz 28-core Xeon W CPU, 1.5 TB of DDR4 ECC RAM, 8 TB of SSD storage and dual Radeon Pro Vega II DUO GPUs.

Rack-mounted Mac Pro

The main difference between the two Mac Pro models is design as the rack-mountable Mac Pro doesn't have any legs or the option to add wheels. Instead, it has stainless steel rails that can allow it to be slid into a server rack.

While iFixit gave the desktop model of the Mac Pro a 9/10 in terms of repairability, the rack-mounted model allows users to remove the top panel as opposed to the side panel on the standard model, to access the device's internals.

Price is another difference between the two models as users will have to pay an additional $500 for the rack mount form factor regardless of which internal parts they choose. As a result, the rack-mounted Mac Pro starts at $6,499 and can be outfitted with better parts to all the way up to $51,899.

Interested users can purchase a rack-mountable Mac Pro today and according to Apple, the devices will begin shipping between January 23 and February 13.

Via NotebookCheck