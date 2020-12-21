Update: PS5 stock is sold out at Target, but double check your area

If you're searching where to buy PS5, Target had a fresh wave of PS5 stock for $499.99. It appears the console is sold out now, though, meaning you'll have to wait until the next PS5 stock update to arrive.

Demand for Sony's PlayStation 5 continues to be extraordinary, but we're seeing more and more units appear in the run up to Christmas. There was a chance to pick up a PS5 order from one of Target's many stores, with online delivery showing out of stock, but it appears to be all over now.

The PS5 comes with a revolutionary new DualSense controller, and is capable of 4K gaming at 120fps. It's also backwards compatible with all the best PS4 games, so you can revisit some classic titles and take your existing library with you.

What's more, the PS5's selection of games is already shaping up nicely. Games such as Demon's Souls and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales are must-haves, and continue Sony's legacy of creating compelling exclusives you won't find anywhere else.

If you missed out on Target's PS5 stock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.

