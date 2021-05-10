The PS5 restock news today is grim with Sony execs officially stating that shortages of the new console will likely continue into 2022. But, there's good news if you're the persistent type: our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider has been able to help 20,000 people find a next-gen console, according to his latest tally on Monday, May 10. He'll send you a push notification – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications – as soon as stores like Best Buy, Walmart, Target and GameStop in the US have the PS5 in stock. Here's what we think for the rest of the week.

Get it ASAP? Follow PS5 restock Twitter tracker @mattswider for alerts as soon as – and sometimes even before – there's stock. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates.

for alerts as soon as – and sometimes even before – there's stock. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates. Do not buy from other Twitter users – which are all scams. Only buy from the websites Matt points you to. No one is looking to eagerly sell a console for just $550.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

When will PS5 restock again?

We're not expecting a PS5 restock today, Monday, May 10, outside a chance that Sony Direct could restart its virtual queue. No one has sources for Sony's official retailer store for the PlayStation brand, and it doesn't really matter. Sony creates a virtual waiting room before it opens up its virtual queue to buy the PS5, offering plenty of time to get in that virtual line. It just hasn't done it since April 20.

Instead, our focus for the rest of this is on Target and GameStop, as both American retailers didn't have a PS5 restock last week. Less than a week ago, on Thursday, we saw both Best Buy and Walmart team up to launch their PS5 inventory.

We usually get advance notice of a Target PS5 restock from both our sources, who help us check inventory levels at individual Target stores and warehouses, and the corporate sources of leaker Jake Randall. Every PS5 Target restock has been leaked accurately in 2021, as employees like to ensure gamers get a heads-up for their early more PS5 drops. It's basically the opposite of what happens during an Amazon PS5 restock, where sources are much harder to come by at the company.

The Antonline PS5 restock of the PS5 Disc console is due up next among the next-gen consoles the smaller, but reliable store drops every week. This is the longest the retailer has gone without having the $499 PlayStation 5 in stock as part of a higher-priced bundle. It has previously offered the PS5 Digital on two different PS5 restock dates. Other silent stores, besides Sony Direct, include Newegg, Costco and Sam's Club, but we're tracking those retailers, too.

Next Walmart PS5 restock time to check: Thursday, May 13 at 3pm EDT

Thursday, May 13 at 3pm EDT Last Walmart date: Thursday, May 6 at 3:30pm EDT

The next Walmart PS5 restock date could be Thursday, May 13, according to PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider. The largest retailer in the US hasn't wavered from launching the Sony console on Thursdays at around 3pm EDT, but it doesn't always have new stock every week.

That said, Matt usually gets advance notice from Walmart officials if there's to be a massive PS5 restock. The last time that happened was March 18 when the retailer had a two-hour restock marathon split into 12 different waves.

Here's one of the Walmart PS5 restock alerts we previously sent to Matt's followers:

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

Next PS5 Best Buy restock time to check: Thursday, May 13 or Friday, May 14

Thursday, May 13 or Friday, May 14 Last Best Buy restock date: Thursday, May 6 at 3:49pm

Best Buy switched p the PS5 restock time last week after a long six-week absence of launching new console inventory on Fridays. It took us by surprise, but Matt Swider was able to send out an alert within the first minute of the restock. Hundreds of his followers were able to buy the Sony console.

But that leaves us with a question: will Best Buy restock on Thursday, May 13 around the same late afternoon time, or will it go back to this Friday with a May 14 PS5 restock date? Or will it go in a completely different direction and further confuse us?

When it's on a Friday, we're often able to have our Best Buy warehouse sources check inventory levels, and we often see Best By restock between 12pm to 4pm EDT.

Here's our Best Buy PS5 restock tracker alert from Thursday, May 6:

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock 🏷BEST BUY🏷♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/zBCWLFWVVPPS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/AjQJ37QctF👇May 6, 2021 See more

Next Target PS5 restock time to check: We'll know in advance and tell you on Twitter via Matt Swider

We'll know in advance and tell you on Twitter via Matt Swider Last Target PS5 restock date and time: Wednesday, April 28 at 7:43am EDT

The next Target PS5 restock date we're tracking is Wednesday, May 12, however, we haven't gotten official confirmation it'll have enough inventory this week. We usually know by Monday night, so we'll have information on Twitter along with YouTuber Jake Randall. Target works differently from the rest of the stores in the US in that it ships PS5 stock to individual stores in advance. Although it's an online-only PS5 drop, Target offers same-day in-store pickup.

The Target PS5 restock time is almost always the same: somewhere between 7am and 9am EDT, with the most consistent PS5 drop time being 7:40am EDT. That does mean our West coast followers will see a 4:40am EDT Twitter restock alert from us, but it also means there's far less competition am long stores in California than there are is in a more widely awake New York.

Here's what our Target PS5 restock alert looked like last time (April 28 example shown):

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

Next GameStop PS5 date: Could be this week

Could be this week Last GameStop date: Wednesday, April 28 (afternoon)

Wednesday, April 28 (afternoon) When it's in stock: GameStop PS5 consoles and bundles

Wait time: Online-only, no in-store pickup or ordering

Online-only, no in-store pickup or ordering Get alerts: Follow our Twitter tracker

We're ready for a GameStop PS5 restock this week simply because on average, we see the retailer offer stock of the PlayStation 5 one-and-a-half-weeks after the last drop. Since the last PS5 restock from GameStop was Wednesday, April 28, we're now due to see what are likely bundles of Sony PS5 Disc and Digital Edition.

🚨🚨🚨SOON: PS5 / Xbox restock 🛑GAMESTOP🛑♻️RT this + follow @mattswider for updatesSOON: They won’t appear YET, butPS5 bundle: https://t.co/VRX42vM02HXbox Series X bundles https://t.co/mjG5KZFhjSPro tip: bundles are higher in $, yes, but they remain in stock longer.👇 pic.twitter.com/ZjjTaSW9gzApril 28, 2021 See more

Next Antonline PS5 restock date: Likely this week

Likely this week Last Antonoine PS5 restock: Thursday, May 6 (briefly for PS5 Digital)

There's good news about the next PS5 restock at Antonline: it's overdue to have the PS5 Disc Edition back in stock, and it has a next-gen restock every week, according to its own official statements in the past. The retailer hasn't failed us yet, too.

Granted, that sometimes means it'll be an Xbox Series X restock, but it's been weeks since Antonline has had a PS5 Disc game-and-accessory-loaded bundle available to purchase. There's a much higher chance it's stashing away inventory of this version of the PS5 for this week. Time will tell.

Know this: While Antonline is reliable, it does sell out of PS5 in three minutes or less. Unlike a lot of retailers that play with the add-to-cart button by turning it on and off, an Antonline PS5 restock basically opens the floodgates. That makes it extra important to subscribe to PS5 restock alerts.

Here's what our Antonline PS5 restock alerts look like:

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🐜 ANTonline 🐜 in the US has it right now.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarAll PS5 bundle options https://t.co/rzlZN7Zdm5Pro tip: bundles are higher in $, yes, but they remain in stock longer.March 30, 2021 See more