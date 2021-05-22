PS5 restock update: how to buy the console like these 25,000 people

Our PS5 restock news – updated every day – has helped 25,000 people buy the Sony console when PS5 is in stock. Their secret? They follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider who sends instant PS5 stock alerts – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications – when stores like Target, Best Buy, Walmart and GameStop restock the PS5 in the US. We actually don't expect a restock today, May 22, but as soon as PS5 is for sale, you'll get an alert for Matt Swider.

Will PS5 be restocked?

The PS5 will be restocked in the new week, according to the exclusive reporting of PS5 restock Twitter Tracker Matt Swider. American retailers like Target do have stock at their local stores (note: you can only buy PS5 online, but the actual consoles are held in local stores for same-day pickups). But we no longer have inside sources on when that add-to-cart button will turn on, so it could be any day this week.

Antonline is the only other retailer besides Target that is overdue for a PS5 restock. It promises one next-gen console restock every week and has been going with Xbox Series X and PS5 Digital most recently. Thus, we expect the PS5 Disc console to be next PS5 drop, as the smaller, but fast-shipping retailer builds up inventory.

Where is PS5 sold out?

On Thursday and Friday, TechRadar's exclusively reported that Best Buy had no consoles in key warehouses, and sure enough we didn't see a PS5 restock this past week. We did see the Sony Direct virtual queue this past week (Thursday afternoon), but some shipments were immediately delayed – when that happens it usually means we won't see a restock directly from Sony for some time.

Walmart has PS5 consoles in stock on Thursdays, but usually, every other Thursday, while Sam's Club is often between 12am EDT and 1am EDT, but we just saw a PS5 restock this past Sunday and another (probably the leftovers) on Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The GameStop PS5 restock may be this week or, more likely, next week – we usually see the retailer restock every week to two weeks, and it often picks Wednesdays to launch new stock. We've only seen the PlayStation 5 for sale from the company recently.

There's no telling when there will be an Amazon PS5 restock as the date has been between 15 days and 52 days, according to restock patterns. That's a wide gap and the Jeff Bezos-helmed company has been so secretive with its PS5 inventory compared to, say, Target.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

The best PS5 restock Twitter tracker

So how did we help guide 25,000 people to a PS5 restock over the last three months? We're tracking the Sony console daily 24/7 and sending alerts when PS5 is in stock.

That said, because console restocks over weekends are extremely rare, we don't expect any new stock for Saturday, May 22.