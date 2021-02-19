PS5 restock: Sony's console is back at Best Buy, PS5 Digital Edition is also available

If you're searching where to buy PS5, Best Buy has more PS5 stock right now. The standard PS5 is $499.99 and the PS5 Digital Edition is $399.99.

The console has been extremely difficult to find since launch, particularly in the US, so this is a great opportunity to snag the console before it's gone once again.

Wonderful for got the PS5! Happy to help. So far, only the Digital restock is sold out at Best Buy. Keep trying for the others. Stick w/ it, even if it says "Please wait." https://t.co/TkC8agYte7 pic.twitter.com/qiFYAF08rzFebruary 19, 2021

It's not often we see the standard PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition in stock at the same time, as it usually tends to be one or the other. Remember that if you opt for the cheaper Digital Edition it doesn't include a disc drive. If you have a lot of games on disc, then, you might want to opt for the standard version.

PS5 deals:

PS5: $499.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has PS5 in stock right now. It's likely that stock will be snapped up quickly so you'll have to act fast. View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399.99 at Best Buy

If you're willing to forgo the PS5's 4K Blu-Ray drive, you can save $100 on the PS5 Digital Edition. View Deal

If you miss out on Best Buy's PS5 stock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.