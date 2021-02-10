PS5 restock: Sony Direct has the console in stock today

Update: The PS5 restock has started at the Sony Direct store, with the website randomly choosing people to buy the console. Below are the two versions in stock. So far, our wait time is listed as "more than an hour".

A new PS5 restock in the US is happening today at the Sony Direct website, and this comes with the usual disclaimers: the hard-to-buy console will go fast.

Just a 22-minute wait for the PS5 restock at Sony Direct. Has inventory improved? Or am I just getting lucky after so many tries? pic.twitter.com/L581wEyniAFebruary 10, 2021

Sony includes three warnings with this PS5 restock. First, you will need an active PSN account in order to complete the purchase. Second, you will have 10 minutes to buy the PS5. Third, "PS5 Consoles are now available but are not guaranteed even if you are in the queue," according to Sony.

This is your second chance to buy PS5 this week after GameStop quickly sold out of its PlayStation 5 inventory within a few minutes. And those were bundles.

Sony Direct PS5 restocks have been quiet for most of February, but the good news is that the website forms a virtual queue and your order in line is decided randomly.

That means your chance of getting a PS5 isn't going to be slowed down by page load and your own bandwidth speeds. That's been a major problem when trying to order a PS5 from stores like Walmart and Best Buy, which consistently crash after a PS5 goes up for order.