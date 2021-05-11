Look at this PS5 restock price overreach – how to not overpay for the Sony console

Update: We haven't seen the PS5 in stock for Tuesday, May 11, however, we're still tracking the Sony console online and you should avoid this 'discounted bundle below.

This is not the PS5 restock you've been waiting for today. While Sears is a legitimate store in the US and we do highly recommend PlayStation 5 bundles from Antonline and GameStop (which are often easier to get than the console by itself), we cannot recommend the PS5 at this price, even if you're desperate for the Sony console.

At $1,149.99 for the PS5, it veers into absolute scam territory by throwing in a last-generation game – not even the PS5 version – and very cheap accessories in order to dramatically inflate the price. Let's break down what's inside this Sears PS5 'bundle' and how much it should really cost.

We've seen PS5 priced higher by some individual resellers, but we found the deception here astounding once we did the math.

Here's the math – and the PS5 restock price shock

PS5 Disc console value: $499

$499 Last-gen Madden NFL 21 game: $23.99 (via Amazon)

$23.99 (via Amazon) Real price of the same accessories: $35 (via Target)

$35 (via Target) Total true value of this bundle: $557.96

$557.96 What Sears is charging (via reseller Entrotek): $1,149.99

$1,149.99 Difference (how much you're overpaying): $592.03

$592.03 Reaction: Wow

Total price for this PS5 restock? $557.96, meaning you're overpaying by $592.03. The kicker is the inflation for this console is more than the bundle is worth.

Let's break down the PS5 restock price

The Sears PS5 price is high at $1,149.99, but that's not the only thing that's so wrong with charging this much money. The Sony PS5 Disc console costs $499 at the MSRP, and that's what Matt Swider will help you pay at another retailer if you follow him.

This PS5 offering does come with a recognizable game – Madden NFL 21 – and some seemingly helpful accessories. But if you look further at the list of parts, you'll realize that all of the components are far cheaper and most people won't take time to inspect their value before eagerly tapping that add-to-cart button.

First, this version of Madden NFL 21 is not the PS5 version of the game. You can upgrade to have PS5 visuals for free, but you won't be able to play with other people who own the next-gen copy of the game. That's either a good thing or a bad thing, depending on which version your friends have. Here's the bigger problem we see: the last-gen Madden NFL 21 costs just $23.96 on Amazon right now.

So we're up to $522.96 for this $1,149.99 console. Of course, there's a bit more to this PS5 bundle. It comes with a Dual Charging Dock, silicon case for the controller, four thumb grips for the controller joysticks, a 10-game storage stand, and a wired – not wireless – headset. None of them are name-brand accessories.

We have found the same exact 10-in-1 GameFitz accessory kit for PS5 at Target for just $35. So, along with the console ($499) and last-gen copy of Madden NFL 21 ($23.96), this accessory kit ($35) brings the total to $557.96.

Things aren't what they seem in the picture

But doesn't this PS5 restock opportunity come with an extra DualSense controller like we see pictured in the photo, bringing the total value up another $69.99 to an ever-so-slightly more palpable $627.95? No.

While many people have told us about this bundle on Twitter, and mentioned 'it has two controllers, right?', if you read the description, you'll realize that the DualSense gamepad pictured is just the one included with the PS5 console. Let's bring the price of $627.95 down -$69.99 *gameshow money-losing sound effect goes here*. We're back down to $557.96, folks.

'Doesn't this PS5 restock opportunity come with an extra controller?' No.

The Sears PS5 bundle description and picture only seem robust beyond what we've mentioned because the official text and photo show things that should come with the console and accessories without posing a perk: a micro USB cable, a 2-in-1 micro USB cable, an HDMI cable, the official PS5 console stand that's in the box and, yes, a "cable for power supply". Really? You shouldn't have.

This PS5 restock price isn't worth it, and while we've seen higher prices from a few other individual resellers, this one is being promoted as a bundle that's worth every penny. In fact, reseller Entrotek on Sears Marketplace suggests that the entire PS5 package should cost $1499.99, but it's chopping $350 off the price. How gracious.

Trusted stores to buy the PS5

TechRadar has a PS5 restock update everyday, and we link to trusted stores. Only a few allow third-party resellers the way Sears does with Entrotek, so you'll have to watch out at Amazon, Walmart and Newegg for those inflated prices on next-gen consoles.

We're starting to gather intel from our PS5 restock sources in the US regarding what to expect this week and we'll have more to share soon. Follow the Twitter account below for more updates and only buy from trusted resellers that have the Sony console with games and accessories at face value.