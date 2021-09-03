PS5 restock in the US: Best Buy, Target and GameStop – when consoles will be in stock

The PS5 resock that we're waiting for is Best Buy and if you follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider and turn on notifications, you'll get the next restock alert. Why are we closely tracking a Best Buy PS5 restock today, September 3? Because it's been over three weeks since the US retailer has offered consoles. We have seen Target ship some consoles from warehouses to individual stores, but the inventory count is still too low, according to our sources. We'll have an update on a possible Target PS5 restock next week. A GameStop PS5 restock seems more likel for next week, possible Tuesday, as we've actually seen console movement there, according to our exclusive sources.

PS5 restock news: Friday, September 3

PS5 restock news hasn't been this slow in all of 2021. This week, only Amazon and Antonline coming through with PS5 Digital Edition console inventory. And both sold out within a matter of minutes, leaving many people frustarted.

We didn't expect a Walmart PS5 restock on Thursday simply because the retailer has the console on backorder, with some of the last PlayStation 5 stock bought set to arrive in October. If Walmart wants to have any Sony consoles saved for Black Friday in Novemebr, it's going to have to slow down on its restocks in September.

That leaves Best Buy, Target and GameStop all due for a restock, while Antonline has live up to its promise of having at least one next-gen restock per week, so more may arrive next week – if you see our restock alerts.

GameStop PS5 restock tracker

Next PS5 restock date at GameStop: Every 7 to 15 days – so far it's been 9 days

Every 7 to 15 days – so far it's been 9 days Last small PS5 restock date at GameStop: August 25, 2021 at 11:00am EDT

August 25, 2021 at 11:00am EDT Last major PS5 restock date at GameStop: August 17, 2021 at 11:00am EDT

August 17, 2021 at 11:00am EDT Buying/Shipping method: Online-only, ships in 3-5 days

Online-only, ships in 3-5 days How to buy PS5 from GameStop: Follow PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider

We've finally seen movement of PS5 consoles at GameStop as of Friday, September 3, according to our exclusive sources. This means we could see another restock next week, with GameStop recently choosing Tuesday at 11am EDT for its biggest orders.

Because we have inside sources and have gotten a heads-up on the last three major restocks to help out regular gamers who follow us on Twitter, we're usually able to confirm the date (though not the time) of the restock the night before.

Game Stop is where the Twitter followers of Matt Swider have seen the most success of any retailer. Why? Because GameStop requires a $15 a year membership fee (PowerUp Rewards Pro) for first access and forces you to buy bundles.

This prevents resellers from buying all of the PS5 inventory, a problem we see time and time again at Walmart and Best Buy during every restock. So while you may pay around $750 for the PS5 Disc bundle with three games, an extra controller, and a gift card, it may be worth it if you're a gamer and are desperate to find the PS5.

PS5 restock tracker for Target

Next PS5 restock date at Target: Strategy may have changed (see below)

Strategy may have changed (see below) Last PS5 restock date at Target: August 27, 2021 at 8:15am EDT

August 27, 2021 at 8:15am EDT Buying/Shipping method: Online-only, same-day pickup in stores

Online-only, same-day pickup in stores How to buy PS5 from Target: Follow PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider

The Target PS5 restock date has been harder to nail down because the US retailer is selling the console in two different ways.

Method 1

The nationwide restock dates have happened on a Friday for the past three cycles: Friday, August 27; Friday, July 30; and Friday, July 9, with either three or four weeks in between the dates. And even with four weeks between the last two PS5 drops, Target has very limited inventory – few $499 PS5 Disc consoles per store and even fewer $499 PS5 Digital Edition consoles.

The Target PS5 restock time is usually between 7am EDT and 8am EDT with the most popular time being 7:40am EDT, although this past restock date was at 8:15am EDT, and that may be because the retailer's page was having some glitches one hour before PS5 went on sale.

The nationwide PS5 restock events are always early for the West Coast (7:40am EDT is 4:40am PDT), but because you're buying online to pick up in a local store, you're competing with a bunch of neighbors who are asleep, so you have a better chance than anyone on the more-awake East Coast of the United States.

Method 2

This one is harder for our PS5 Twitter tracker to send an alert about because Target has recently (as of the last two months) been putting a few consoles online at a handful of stores. A few stores in Nebraska or Michigan will get about four consoles each one morning (rarely it happens at other times of the day), and they're gone in an instant. And it's hard to tell these from the more meaningful nationwide restocks. If you get a PS5 of these very limited local Target drops, consider yourself lucky.

Here's an example of a PS5 restock alert from Target:

PS5 restock tracker at Best Buy

Next PS5 restock date (rumored): Possibly this week

Possibly this week Last PS5 restock date at Best Buy: August 12, 2021 at 2:35pm EDT

August 12, 2021 at 2:35pm EDT Buying/Pickup method: Online-only (not in stores), in-store pickup 3-5 days later

Online-only (not in stores), in-store pickup 3-5 days later How to buy PS5 from Best Buy: Follow PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider

The Best Buy PS5 restock is long overdue, with the console last being available to buy on 22 days ago. And most of the time we see Best Buy inventory being scooped up by bots, making it impossible to get if you're the average consumer. It's become our least favorite store to buy from, but everyone thinks of Best Buy when they try to buy a console, so it remains popular.

The good news is you have our alerts to get it before the resellers' bots claim all of the PS5 consoles at MSRP. The bad news is that Best Buy has picked very random days and times, ranging from 9:35am EDT and 5:05pm EDT in 2021.

Best Buy hasn't had PS5 consoles since August 12 at 2:35pm EDT, so expect an alert that looks like the picture below – hopefully this week.

PS5 restock Twitter tracker for Walmart

Next PS5 restock date at Walmart: Usually on Thursday, but is on backorder

Usually on Thursday, but is on backorder Last PS5 restock date at Walmart: August 25, 2021 at 12pm EDT (rare Wednesday)

August 25, 2021 at 12pm EDT (rare Wednesday) Buying/Shipping method: Online-only, ships from one week to one month

Online-only, ships from one week to one month How to buy PS5 from Walmart: Follow PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider

The last Walmart PS5 restock switched things up with a rare non-Thursday restock – it's been on a Thursday every time in 2021 – instead offering PlayStation 5 consoles on Wednesday, August 25. In fact there were two restock times: 12pm EDT and 9pm EDT, and went sent out alerts about both of them.

What does that mean for this week? Often (but not always) Walmart takes the week off between restocks, as inventory gets backed up, and sure enough, the people who bought from the last Walmart PS5 restock have delivery dates of October. Walmart takes the longest to ship, although it often ships next-gen consoles before proposed delivery dates (but in a few cases, it takes longer and offers a discount on the PS5). In one case, Walmart messed up a PS5 Digital restock so badly, it offering customers the PS5 Digital console in its place – with no upgrade.

Will there be another Walmart PS5 restock this week? Will it return to the usual date and time of Thursday at 3pm EDT? We'll keep tracking the box-box retailer 24/7, as it all depends on how many people are getting their console on time.

PS5 restock Twitter tracker for Amazon

Next PS5 restock date at Amazon: Overdue to additional PS5 consoles

Overdue to additional PS5 consoles Last PS5 Digital restock date at Amazon: September 1, 2021 at 11:05am EDT

September 1, 2021 at 11:05am EDT Last PS5 Disc restock date at Amazon: August 25, 2021 (via Treasure Truck)

August 25, 2021 (via Treasure Truck) Buying/Shipping method: Online-only, ships in 1-3 days

Online-only, ships in 1-3 days How to buy PS5 from Amazon: Follow PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider

Amazon wasn't done with the limited PS5 Disc restock through its Treasure Truck alert system, according to our original news reporting and exclusive sources.

And we were right: PS5 Digital became available on September 1, and many people caught Matt's Twitter notification. That's the good news. The bad news is that we've been tracking Amazon for all of 2021 and usually see the console from the online-only store once a month. It may be some time before there's another restock here.

Amazon has been restocking PS5 consoles at two different times: during the 10 to 11 o'clock hour EDT and just after 3am EDT. It feels like we're overdue for a middle-of-the-night drop as one hasn't happened since Amazon Prime Day in late June.

Sony Direct and more PS5 retailers tracked

These are just five of the retailers in the US that we're constantly tracking on Twitter when it comes to PS5 stock, but far from the full list. We're also monitoring restock dates at Newegg, Costco, Antonline, and Sam's Club. Sony PlayStation Direct, the official store for the PlayStation 5 brand, has suddenly been having more consoles in stock in recent weeks. And because it has a waiting room, we're able to issue an alert at least 15 minutes in advance of its virtual queue opening, so no need to panic.

Where not buy PS5, according to our restock tracker

There are places in the US that you shouldn't buy a PS5. Sears and QVC are offering "bundles" but the accessories they are charging hundreds of dollars for actually cost $35 at Target. When you break down the price, these often $1,100 bundles mean you're paying more than $600 for those $35 in accessories, yet they splay out the accessories and even include gear like an HDMI and power cable like they're perks.

Online stores like Silicon Nerd haven't delivered consoles to any of our followers, so you shouldn't buy there until further notice (and maybe try to get your money back). We'll continue to update this list so you have the best chance to get a PS5 console before that looming October deadline to buy PS5.