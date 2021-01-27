PS5 restock: GameStop has more consoles and bundles in stock

PS5 restock is live on GameStop, but seemingly only in one of two pricey bundles –one for the standard console with a pair of games, Sackboy and Spider-Man Ultimate Edition, and another for the Digital Edition with an extra DualSense controller, HD camera, and PlayStation swag.

This was once again a surprise drop, and just a heads up, it's essentially a 'pre-order' for consoles that won't ship or be able to pick up in-store until January 31 at the earliest. This happened the last time GameStop did a PS5 restock, but given limited options, this might be your best bet.

Keep in mind the bundles are only available in the Lower 48 US states – sorry, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico buyers.

Here are the bundles:

Missed the GameStop restock? Here's where to to check for PS5 restock:

PS5 restock: why now is better than ever

If you’re reading this, you may have been struggling to buy a PS5 since November, and you aren’t alone: many consumers have tried jumping in online queue after queue to no avail, as the consoles sell out before they get a chance to buy one. It’s not you, it’s low supply and enormous demand for a new generation of consoles after seven years of PS4 and Xbox One.

Even if you don’t end up getting a unit with this restock, we can guarantee more will come – likely within the week. Retailers have quietly continued their push to get more stock in on a regular basis, though as with all the restocks we’ve seen, they tend to come with little notice. This GameStop tweet, then, is a nice change of pace, giving all of us time to prepare.

And best of all, waiting this long means a shorter wait for all the new PS5 games slated to come out over the course of 2021.