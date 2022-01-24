PS5 restock confirmed at PlayStation Direct today - here's when consoles are available

Email invites have been sent out for the next PS5 restock at the PlayStation Direct store in the US. It will take place today at 2pm ET and run until 7pm ET - or until stocks last. Those in the UK or Europe, keep an eye on your inboxes for invites soon, or can always follow our PS5 restock live blog for the latest updates on console drops from here and all the top retailers.

So, if you registered with Sony over the last couple of weeks you'll want to check your emails to see if there's an exclusive invite waiting there for you. All you need to do is follow that link once the restock goes live, where you'll be given a random spot in the queue and - hopefully - a chance to buy a PS5 console. We say hopefully because one is still not guaranteed even with the invite. Your chances should be good, though, if you get a good early spot in the virtual queue.

What if you've registered and haven't been sent an email? That's just bad luck, unfortunately. Your details will still be stored so perhaps you'll be more fortunate during the next wave. There is sometimes a pubic sale after this exclusive early access period, but it's not always the case.

PS5 restock at PlayStation Direct

PS5: $499.99 at PlayStation Direct

PS5 consoles will be available today from 2pm ET today at PlayStation Direct for those who have received an email invite. Follow that link in your inbox at the correct time to get access. Should stocks last, it may be opened up to all at a later time and you'll be able to buy the console here. That's not guaranteed, though.

For those hearing about this for the first time, take yourself over to the PlayStation Direct store right now and register your details. Once that's submitted, you'll be in with a chance to get an invite to the next PS5 restock at Sony's official store.

If you have no luck with PS Direct, you could take a trip to your nearest GameStop on Thursday as there's going to be an in-store PS5 restock later this week according to The Shortcut. There's no word just yet on which specific stores or what consoles and bundles are going to be available, but we'll let you know as soon as there's any new info.

Once you've got a console on the way, definitely head on over to our PS5 deals hub to get yourself some cheap PS5 games and accessories to go with your new purchase. Also, if you aren't a fan of the white design, you can also check out where to buy the PS5 console covers now the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red colors are available.