PS5 restock: Best Buy sold out of the console in 29 minutes – where to look next

Update: The PS5 restock at Best Buy has officially sold out for Friday, but it may not be the only new stock of the Sony console today. We're tracking more PS5 inventory on Twitter with instant notifications when the hard-to-buy console comes back.

We've been getting the restock Twitter alerts out there faster than PS5 restock apps, – and we're doing this for free. Of course, you'll still need to be fast to buy the Sony console. For example, the PS5 restock at Target sold out in less than 15 minutes. We saw something similar with the Xbox restock at the same time. Today's Best Buy restock went in 29 minutes.

Sure, 15 minutes to checkout sounds like a long time, but store websites often crash (Walmart, Costco and GameStop), or you're made to wait in a virtual queue (Sony Direct and Best Buy). Every store in the US has a different way of going about it. Oftentimes, your best opportunity is to scoop up a PS5 that's been canceled when someone else's credit cards is declined. It pops back into the inventory.

If you missed this this week's PS5 drop, then you can always turn your attention to our real-time updates of new PS5 stock on Twitter. That's where you'll find out about the date and time of the next Sony console drop if it gets announced ahead of time.

Through Twitter, we're tracking the next PS5 stock from 12 sources, and we've seen a few PS5 consoles pop up over the last week. Monday was the first day for a PS5 restock from Sony Direct this week.

We're also checking PS5 inventory from other American stores: GameStop, Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy – a total of 12 US retailers that have carried the new PlayStation 5 on and off. They're all reliable. Even if you don't get to buy the console today, there may be a PS5 drop any one of the days this week.

Here's where else for can check for the PS5:

New PS5 stock happened four times last week and five times the week before, so if you try each time, you should be able to purchase the system. This week, we've seen it in stock three times before today: twice on Sony Direct, and once on GameStop.

No, we don't know the date and time of the next PS5 restock if you miss it at Target. However, retailers are generally picking the same time for so-called "PS5 drops". Target likes to surprise us all with 5am-9am restocks, while Amazon does it at 3am EST (their midnight in PST). Sony Direct tends to pick anywhere from 5pm-7pm EST, although it's been earlier in the past. It's all quite random, which can be maddening as someone who wants to buy a PS5.