PS5 restock vanishes from the Sony Direct store, but you may have a shot tomorrow

Update: Sadly, this PS5 offer is out of stock from Sony Direct. Sorry to everyone who stuck out the queue and didn't get a chance to buy a PS5 - but given Sony Direct often refreshes stock during weekdays, we'd advise you to check in to the links below tomorrow to see if they've refreshed stock. And of course, we'll raise the alert when that happens.

If you're searching where to buy PS5, it seems like the Sony Direct has PS5 in stock - at least judging by the live queue to order one.

Just a heads up: you'll probably be waiting in the queue for awhile. We're getting estimated wait times of over an hour, so you're not alone if you see a similar prompt. Stay strong.

Click below for links to both the standard PS5 as well as the lower-cost disc-less PS5 Digital Edition - both of which will play all PS5 games, including the almost-here Cyberpunk 2077.

PS5: Sony

Sony has PS5 in stock - here's the link for the standard edition, which allows you to play PS5 games digitally or on disc. Buy this one if you plan to get physical versions of games, either to trade with your friends or buy used later.View Deal

And click here for the disc-less PS5 Digital Edition. It costs less, but you won't be able to load it up with used games down the line.

PS5 Digital Edition: Sony

Sony has PS5 in stock - here's the link for the PS5 Digital Edition, which allows you to play PS5 games if you download them. Buy this one if you want to save some money and have a solid internet connection to download, well, everything.View Deal

If you miss out on Sony's PS5 stock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.