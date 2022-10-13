PS Plus October headlined by a whole bunch of Assassin's Creed games

Audio player loading…

PS Plus's October game catalog lineup is a good one. If you're a big Assassin's Creed fan, that is.

The PS Plus game catalog updates for October feature six Assassin's Creed games, the best of the bunch being Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Odyssey is joined by Assassin's Creed Syndicate, Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered and the Assassin's Creed Chronicles trilogy. Alongside Assassin's Creed Valhalla, that's a lot of AC love available on PS5.

JRPG fans have a lot in store for October, too, especially if you're into Dragon Quest. Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition is an excellent choice if you're looking to scratch that JRPG itch. It's joined by the Dragon Quest Heroes and Dragon Quest Builders games, too.

October's the perfect time to get your spook on, consider downloading creepy games like Inside and The Medium if you're after some horror goodness. Finally, GTA Vice City: Definitive Edition rounds out the major additions to PS Plus's October game catalog lineup. All will be available to download from October 18 if you have a PS Plus Extra or Premium tier subscription.

See the full list of game catalog additions for October on the official PlayStation blog (opens in new tab).

A great month for Extra, but Premium... ?

PS Plus Extra subscribers have a lot to look forward to this month. There's loads of great additions here that complement this month's PS Plus free games. But once again, it looks like PS Plus Premium subscribers have been left out to dry.

Premium subscribers are getting Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 Remastered this month, which feels a little cheeky considering these are PS4 titles that probably should be downloadable via the Extra tier as well. There's some PS3 representation in Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and Everyday Shooter, but nothing for PS1, PS2 or PSP fans.

It feels like a missed opportunity on Sony's part. It's Halloween season, so what better time to feature some of the best classic Resident Evil games, or any of the first four Silent Hill games? Thankfully, PS Plus Premium does host one extremely good PS2 survival horror game, but October would've been the perfect time to add more.

PS Plus October game catalog additions