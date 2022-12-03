Pro-Ject's super-stylish white turntable takes me back to days of the classic iPod

Audio player loading…

Having seemingly taken reference from Jony Ive’s design look book, Pro-Ject has unveiled an all-white limited-edition version of its mid-range Debut PRO turntable.

The Austrian company’s original version of the Debut Pro was released last year as a successor to their audiophile-friendly Pro-ject Debut Carbon Evo.

As with the original, the limited-edition Debut PRO boasts a precision aluminium platter complete with TPE damping and height-adjustable metal feet.

Aside from the clean-as-a-whistle finish, the only major difference in spec to the satin black original model is a pre-installed Ortofon’s 2M White cartridge in place of the 2M Red.

As well as preinstalling the cartridge, Pro-Ject also bundles in a dust cover and a Pro-Ject Connect-IT E phono cable.

The limited-edition Pro-Ject Debut PRO goes on sale later this month and is set to cost £699 in the UK and €799 in Europe. The original cost $999 in the US, so we'd expect the same for this version.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

Opinion: Debut Pro is all white with its retro Apple feels

While Pro-ject may be celebrating its ’90s formation with this limited-run wheels of steel, there’s definitely a touch of ’00s tech chic with that finish.

The minimalist design has us tempted to pair it up with the ill-fated Apple iPod Hi-Fi, but let’s be honest – this turntable deserves better than being rigged up to that boomy mess.

The original Debut Pro is a superb piece of kit, delivering a stable and controlled sound, and this fresh new look certainly gets our aesthetic seal of approval. It's one thing for the best turntables to go for a bold color look… it's a totally different matter for one to be literally all that color, tonearm and all. We'd happily have this around just a tech objet d'art, but that would be wasting its music potential.

If you’re not already a vinyl veteran and are about to buy your first decks, check out our how to set up a record player guide, which is guaranteed to get you in the groove.