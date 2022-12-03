Pro-Ject's super-stylish white turntable takes me back to days of the classic iPod

By Kevin Lynch
published

Austrian audio company marks 30th anniversary with limited-edition Debut PRO record player

Po-Ject Debut PRO WHITE Edition product image
(Image credit: Pro-Ject)
Audio player loading…

Having seemingly taken reference from Jony Ive’s design look book, Pro-Ject has unveiled an all-white limited-edition version of its mid-range Debut PRO turntable.  

The Austrian company’s original version of the Debut Pro was released last year as a successor to their audiophile-friendly Pro-ject Debut Carbon Evo

As with the original, the limited-edition Debut PRO boasts a precision aluminium platter complete with TPE damping and height-adjustable metal feet.

Aside from the clean-as-a-whistle finish, the only major difference in spec to the satin black original model is a pre-installed Ortofon’s 2M White cartridge in place of the 2M Red. 

As well as preinstalling the cartridge, Pro-Ject also bundles in a dust cover and a Pro-Ject Connect-IT E phono cable. 

The limited-edition Pro-Ject Debut PRO goes on sale later this month and is set to cost £699 in the UK and €799 in Europe. The original cost $999 in the US, so we'd expect the same for this version.

Pro-Ject Debut PRO White Edtion stylus close-up

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

Opinion: Debut Pro is all white with its retro Apple feels

While Pro-ject may be celebrating its ’90s formation with this limited-run wheels of steel, there’s definitely a touch of ’00s tech chic with that finish.

The minimalist design has us tempted to pair it up with the ill-fated Apple iPod Hi-Fi, but let’s be honest – this turntable deserves better than being rigged up to that boomy mess.

The original Debut Pro is a superb piece of kit, delivering a stable and controlled sound, and this fresh new look certainly gets our aesthetic seal of approval. It's one thing for the best turntables to go for a bold color look… it's a totally different matter for one to be literally all that color, tonearm and all. We'd happily have this around just a tech objet d'art, but that would be wasting its music potential.

If you’re not already a vinyl veteran and are about to buy your first decks, check out our how to set up a record player guide, which is guaranteed to get you in the groove.

Kevin Lynch
Kevin Lynch

Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist. The author of Steve Jobs: A Biographic Portrait, Kevin is a regular feature writer for a number of tech sites and the former Technology Editor for the Daily Mirror. He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com (opens in new tab) and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards. Alongside reviewing the latest AV gear, smartphones and computers, Kevin also specialises in music tech and can often be found putting the latest DAWs, MIDI controllers and guitar modellers through their paces. Born within the sound of Bow Bells, Kevin is also a lifelong West Ham fan for his troubles.

See more Audio news