Power 50 2022: Our 20-11 revealed!

After months of research and deliberation we are delighted to confirm the next ten members of the 2022 Power 50.
Part of the Mobile Industry Awards 2022, the Power 50 highlights the most important and influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year.
TechRadar Pro is revealing ten nominees each week as we count down to the reveal of our 2022 Person of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards on Thursday September 22.
Congratulations to:
11. Howard Watson, CTIO, BT Group
12. Elaine Carey, Chief Commercial Officer, Three UK
13. Andrea Dona, Chief Networking Office, Vodafone UK
14. David Hennessy, CTO, Three UK
15. Gareth Turpin, Chief Commercial Office, Mobile, Virgin Media O2
16. Jeanie York, CTO, Virgin Media O2
17. Sharon Meadows, Director of Propositions, EE
18. James Kitto, VP Sales, Samsung UK & Ireland
19. Phil Siveter, CEO, UK & Ireland, Nokia
20. Mark Allsop, COO and CDO, Currys
Our 2022 Power 50 so far:
21. Jon Shaw, Commercial Operations Director, Vodafone UK
22. Annika Bizon, Marketing and Omnichannel Director, Samsung UK & Ireland
23. Jo Bertram, Managing Director, Business and Wholesale, Virgin Media O2
24. Steve Oliver, CEO, musicMagpie
25. Ashley Schofield, CEO, GiffGaff
26. Kate Beaumont, Director Device Operations, Product & Innovation, Vodafone UK
27. Joe Walsh, Director B2B, Samsung UK
28. Gerry O'Keeffe, EVP for EMEA and APAC, Likewize
29. William Paterson, UK & Ireland country director, TCL
30. Dame Melanie Dawes, CEO, Ofcom
31. Fergal Donovan, Regional President - Europe, PCS Wireless
32. Claire Pickthall, CEO, Tesco Mobile
33. Charlene Fang, MD, Oppo UK
34. Anurag Khilnani, Category Leader (GM), Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon UK
35. Payton Dobbs, General Manager, UK Devices & Services, Google
36. James Reed, Managing Director - Endpoint Solutions, Tech Data
37. Catherine Amran, SMB Director, Virgin Media O2
38. Greg Mesch, CEO, CityFibre
39. Danny Marshall, Device Portfolio Director, BT/EE
40. Pierre Coppin, Director of Commercial, Product and Propositions, Sky Mobile
41. Brendan Arndt, Device Portfolio Director, Three
42. Paul Crossman, CEO, Genuine Solutions
43. Nastasi Karaiskos, UK leader, Rakuten Symphony
44. Terry O'Brien, Wholesale CEO, Digital Wholesale Solutions
45. Martin Flick, CEO, Onecom
46. Miles Norman, General Manager UK & Ireland, Lenovo
47. Dave McGinn, CEO, Daisy Communications
48. Craig Smith, MD, Mazuma Mobile
49. Peter Carnall, Managing Director, Eurostar Global Distribution
50. Francis Wong, CEO, Realme Europe
The winner is selected following in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers to manufacturers and distributors.
It rewards those individuals who inspire their businesses with their values, but also have influence beyond existing roles, serving as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.
To make the Power 50 list, an executive needs to be bold in their leadership and vision, and have exceeded expectations in the different categories we have chosen.
Previous winners of the Power 50 (opens in new tab) Person of the Year:
- 2021: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2020: Nick Jeffery, CEO, Vodafone
- 2019: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2018: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2017: David Dyson, CEO Three UK
- 2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE
- 2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK
- 2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK
- 2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere
- 2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK