Power 50 2022: Our 20-11 revealed!

After months of research and deliberation we are delighted to confirm the next ten members of the 2022 Power 50 .

Part of the Mobile Industry Awards 2022, the Power 50 highlights the most important and influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year.

TechRadar Pro is revealing ten nominees each week as we count down to the reveal of our 2022 Person of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards on Thursday September 22.

Congratulations to:

11. Howard Watson, CTIO, BT Group

12. Elaine Carey, Chief Commercial Officer, Three UK

13. Andrea Dona, Chief Networking Office, Vodafone UK

14. David Hennessy, CTO, Three UK

15. Gareth Turpin, Chief Commercial Office, Mobile, Virgin Media O2

16. Jeanie York, CTO, Virgin Media O2

17. Sharon Meadows, Director of Propositions, EE

18. James Kitto, VP Sales, Samsung UK & Ireland

19. Phil Siveter, CEO, UK & Ireland, Nokia

20. Mark Allsop, COO and CDO, Currys

Our 2022 Power 50 so far:

21. Jon Shaw, Commercial Operations Director, Vodafone UK

22. Annika Bizon, Marketing and Omnichannel Director, Samsung UK & Ireland

23. Jo Bertram, Managing Director, Business and Wholesale, Virgin Media O2

24. Steve Oliver, CEO, musicMagpie

25. Ashley Schofield, CEO, GiffGaff

26. Kate Beaumont, Director Device Operations, Product & Innovation, Vodafone UK

27. Joe Walsh, Director B2B, Samsung UK

28. Gerry O'Keeffe, EVP for EMEA and APAC, Likewize

29. William Paterson, UK & Ireland country director, TCL

30. Dame Melanie Dawes, CEO, Ofcom

31. Fergal Donovan, Regional President - Europe, PCS Wireless

32. Claire Pickthall, CEO, Tesco Mobile

33. Charlene Fang, MD, Oppo UK

34. Anurag Khilnani, Category Leader (GM), Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon UK

35. Payton Dobbs, General Manager, UK Devices & Services, Google

36. James Reed, Managing Director - Endpoint Solutions, Tech Data

37. Catherine Amran, SMB Director, Virgin Media O2

38. Greg Mesch, CEO, CityFibre

39. Danny Marshall, Device Portfolio Director, BT/EE

40. Pierre Coppin, Director of Commercial, Product and Propositions, Sky Mobile

41. Brendan Arndt, Device Portfolio Director, Three

42. Paul Crossman, CEO, Genuine Solutions

43. Nastasi Karaiskos, UK leader, Rakuten Symphony

44. Terry O'Brien, Wholesale CEO, Digital Wholesale Solutions

45. Martin Flick, CEO, Onecom

46. Miles Norman, General Manager UK & Ireland, Lenovo

47. Dave McGinn, CEO, Daisy Communications

48. Craig Smith, MD, Mazuma Mobile

49. Peter Carnall, Managing Director, Eurostar Global Distribution

50. Francis Wong, CEO, Realme Europe

To find out more about these high calibre executives, and the rest of the Power 50 list, click here (opens in new tab)

The winner is selected following in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers to manufacturers and distributors.

It rewards those individuals who inspire their businesses with their values, but also have influence beyond existing roles, serving as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.

To make the Power 50 list, an executive needs to be bold in their leadership and vision, and have exceeded expectations in the different categories we have chosen.

Previous winners of the Power 50 (opens in new tab) Person of the Year: