CES 2007: Trekstor DataStation home NAS

German firm Trekstor has unveiled a number of products at CES, the star of which is its stylish aluminum-bodied network storage unit for the home. The strangely-named DataStation maxi z.ul is available in capacities ranging from 80GB to 400GB.

The larger model will cost around the £200 mark and connects directly to a router via Ethernet.

The DataStation name won't amuse networking company Buffalo, who already has a range of LinkStation and DriveStation products.

Trekstor also unveiled a new range 12GGB CS-D 1-inch Flash drive as well external portable storage up to 120GB.

Also announced was the Vibez MP3 player in 8 and 12GB capacities. Featuring a 1.5-inch TFT screen, the player has a rubberised scroll wheel and 20 hour battery life.