CES 2007: Creative shows fruit of iPod labour

Creative has showed off its first endeavours since it joined Apple's 'Made for iPod' clan.

The Xdock Wireless, looks the pick of the bunch. It docks an iPod and employs Creative's music enhancement technology.

You can beam your iPod anywhere round the home via X-Fi Wireless Receivers in any room. These then connect to a powered speaker or hi-fi system.

Creative has also announced the Xmod transmitter to stream music from your PC or Mac to a hi-fi. Up to four transmitters are supported.

The Zen-maker has also announced standard iPod dock-style speakers for both the mighty white as well as its own Zen. These are named the Creative PlayDock Z500 and PlayDock i500, with the naming convention refreshingly obvious.