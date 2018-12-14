Pokemon Go now lets you fight other players

The latest Pokemon Go update has landed and it brings competitive player-vs-player battles to the game for the very first time.

If you're above level 10 in the game, you can now fight in what the game refers to as Trainer Battles, which are different to the gym and raid fights that have previously been included in Pokemon Go.

This is the first time you can face off head to head against another player with three of your Pokemon roster in play.

So how do you play?

Nearby players can be fought after using the battle code invitation system. Essentially you'll have to scan a code for players nearby, so you can do this with friends if you're around the same area.

Some have reported some issues with this mechanic since the update landed, but it's hoped Niantic will be able to sort this in the next few days.

If you're not nearby a friend and you'd still like to fight them, you can do so if you're ultra friends or best friends within the game. That's a difficult level to reach for some though, so you may not be able to play remotely right away.

If you don't have any close friends in the game or anyone nearby, there are characters you can fight called battle team leaders. These are Blanche, Candela and Spark who should be available to fight at all times.

The first step to get started is by making your line up of Pokemon you'd want to fight with by creating a custom Battle party. That's the team you'll be using when other people request to fight you.

Via Venture Beat