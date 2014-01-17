ZTE Blade Q Mini touches down as another budget blower

The ZTE Blade Q Mini has been officially launched in the UK, exclusively on Virgin Media, as the Chinese brand looks to snaffle the first time smartphone user market.

Setting you back just £59.99, the Blade Q Mini is one of the most affordable smartphones on the market, and while the specs won't blow you away, they certainly don't look too shoddy for the price.

The Blade Q Mini sports a 4-inch 480 x 800 display, 1.3GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage, 5MP rear camera and Android 4.2 Jelly Bean.

All good on paper

On paper at least the Blade Q Mini is going toe-to-toe with handsets more than double its price - with the likes of the Sony Xperia M and HTC Desire 500 for company.

You also get a 1500mAh battery, microSD slot, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0 and a FM radio in the 125.5 x 63.9 x 9mm chassis.

As well as Virgin Media, the ZTE Blade Q Mini is also available in Sainsbury's and Argos from today.

Everything sounds promising then for the Blade Q Mini but some of the previous ZTE handsets we've used have been let down by a poor user experience, so keep an eye out for our Blade Q Mini review to see how this one fares.