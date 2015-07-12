Windows phones aren't dead yet: six new handsets on the way

Given the sweeping job cuts we've seen at Microsoft this week, you could be forgiven for thinking the company is looking at winding down its phone hardware business and focusing on the desktop instead.

Nevertheless CEO Satya Nadella has promised he is "committed to our first-party devices including phones", and it sounds like the firm is going to make good on that promise in the not-too-distant future.

Respected Twitter tipster @evleaks (aka Evan Blass) says that at least six new handsets are in the pipeline, so those of you eager to give Windows 10 Mobile a run out will have plenty of devices to pick from.

The return of the Lumias

So what could these handsets be? We've already heard a lot about the Lumia 940XL, a Snapdragon 810-powered flagship phone with a 5.7-inch QHD display and some mouth-watering specs.

There are also rumours of a more modest mid-range Lumia 940 device as well, with slightly less powerful internal components for what we would assume is a slightly lower price.

As for launch dates, we know that some devices are coming this year, though we don't know exactly when - Microsoft has yet to confirm how long we'll have to wait for Windows 10 Mobile after the desktop version of the software arrives at the end of this month.

Via Softpedia