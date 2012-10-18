Nokia posts another loss as Lumia fans hold out for Windows Phone 8

Nokia has announced another steep loss of €969 million (£786 million, US$1.2 billion, AU$1.2 billion) for the third quarter of 2012.

Revenue was down 19 per cent after the July to September period, thanks in part to a 22 per cent drop in sales of Symbian handsets, Nokia's traditional cash-cow.

Sales of its Lumia line-up for the three months, including the Nokia Lumia 900, came in at 2.9 million devices – that's quite a dip compared to the previous quarter during which it sold four million handsets.

Lumia line-up

This may be less dramatic than it sounds, though, as eager Nokia-loving beavers hold out for the Nokia Lumia 820 and Nokia Lumia 920 handsets that form the company's Windows Phone 8 line-up.

Both handsets were announced during the disastrous quarter, but won't go on sale until November 2012.

Stephen Elop remained his usual bullish self when announcing the results, commenting that, "Next year is going to be a very interesting year."

He sees the Lumia line as a "credible third alternative" to Android and iOS, which is a little harsh on its previous BFF Microsoft and the other Windows Phone manufacturers.

Nokia is no doubt still smarting after Microsoft chose HTC to produce its flagship Windows Phone 8 device in the shape of the HTC 8X.