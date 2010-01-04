Firefox Mobile finally available for download

Mozilla has finally made its mobile browser available for download, although only to a limited number of users.

We've been waiting for a Firefox Mobile UK release, and it has now come in the form of Release Candidate one (RC1), meaning it will likely still undergo development before it's released to a wider market.

Only those few in possession of the Nokia N900 (who will have bought them SIM free, as Vodafone has not even begun shipping its supply yet) and the older N810 Internet Tablet will be able to access Firefox Mobile, although further platform support is expected in the near future.

Like holding a desk in your hand

The reason for the excitement is the possibility of having the Firefox desktop browser experience on a mobile phone, with tabbed browsing, add ons and one touch bookmarking all included as standard.

Given that it will eventually link in with your main browser as well, porting over your browsing history and bookmarks, and you can see why this has the potential to overtake Opera Mini as mobile users' favourite browser.

If you want to get your hands on the new browser, then head on over to Mozilla's website and follow the instructions.

