OnePlus 10 Pro is now on sale - but should you pick up this new iPhone Pro rival?

The new OnePlus phone is finally available to buy, after getting announced a few weeks back, and you can check out our OnePlus 10 Pro review to read an in-depth dive as to whether it's up your alley or not.

This is the latest flagship phone from Chinese tech company OnePlus, and it starts at $899 / £799 (roughly AU$1,400) for 128GB of storage - that's a pretty decent price when you consider most other Pro phones are a little bit pricier.

We gave the phone four out of five stars in our review, which is a generally positive score - here's why.

In defense of the OnePlus 10 Pro...

This is a great phone for people who like to stream movies or TV, or play games. Its screen is big and beautiful, with a high max brightness and great contrast. You'll find the colors look vibrant and the display refreshes quickly, giving you a good viewing experience.

Plus, if you're a gamer, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset here is very powerful. You're not going to be caught in a firefight with a laggy or buggy mobile. Sure, it can overheat a little bit, but less so than some other phones with the chip.

Another fantastic feature is the 80W fast charging, which could power the phone from empty to full in just half an hour. It's so fast that you can literally see the percentage of charge go up in real time. We should point out, though, that in the US the powering speed is only 65W.

We'll also point out the price: this phone costs less than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, iPhone 13 Pro, Oppo Find X5 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro, despite having similar features. This is a cheaper flagship that you might be able to afford.

One other thing we do need to flag, is that OnePlus has confirmed there won't be a 'standard' 10 - so there's no point waiting for an affordable take on the Pro.

...but why it might not be for you

The OnePlus 10 Pro's cameras were great. They were also bad. What do we mean by this? Well, they were inconsistent - sometimes we'd take fantastic pictures, but other times the snaps were noticeably not as good as they would be on rival phones.

So some people might never notice an issue with the OnePlus 10 Pro, but others definitely will - if you're considering this phone purely for the camera experience, you might want to consider the alternatives.

Plus, the phone is pretty huge. If you've got small hands, don't want to require all 10 digits to control the thing, or think you might have to invest in a second belt if you put this in your pocket, you should consider a more compact rival.

Oh, and you're getting a slightly weird experience in the US. Not only is the charging speed slightly slower, as we've already said, but you don't have the option of buying the 256GB version of the phone. Some people really like having lots of storage, so it's a weird situation.