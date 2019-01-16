Olympus OM-D E-M1X: everything we know so far

While full-frame seems to be the buzzword in camera world at the moment, with several launches this year, it doesn't look like we're going to see a full-frame Olympus camera any time soon.

However, at the start of the year Olympus itself started a teaser campaign for a new high-end Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera which looks set to be launched on January 24.

Aimed at wildlife and sports photographers, the new camera will be called the OM-D E-M1X according to rumors and will be a successor to the E-M1 Mark II. Let's take a closer look at everything we know so far about this new flagship camera from Olympus...

Olympus OM-D E-M1X: main features

20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor

Capable of 18fps burst shooting

7.5 stops of image stabilization

As far as core specs go, we know very little about what the OM-D E-M1X will feature. If the rumors are to be believed, it will feature a 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor that's capable of rattling of a very fast 18fps burst shooting. We could also see an 80MP high-resolution mode, 7.5 stops of stabilization, an autofocus system that employs artificial intelligence, a larger electronic viewfinder and double the processing speed of the current E-M1 Mark II.

Olympus OM-D E-M1X: design

Will feature a built-in vertical grip

Vari-angle display

To measure 144 x 147 x 75mm

43Rumors.com has published pictures of the Olympus OM-D E-M1X sent by a reader, with “trusted sources” confirming it’s the real deal.

While every leak and rumor needs to be taken with at least a grain of salt, 43Rumors.com has a reputation for being reliable.

If the images are authentic, they would confirm the rumors that the E-M1X would feature a built-in vertical grip for shooting in portrait orientation, giving the camera a bigger form factor. The images also show off a swivelling screen at the back of the camera alongside a joystick – a first for Olympus, while it's reported the camera will measure 144 x 147 x 75mm.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Olympus OM-D E-M1X: teaser videos

Two teaser videos launched so far

Videos show camera capturing sports

Fleeting views of new camera

To ramp up interest in the OM-D E-M1X, Olympus has launched a series of teaser videos.

The first clocks in at just 18 seconds, the video doesn't reveal that much, providing either brief or slightly defocused glances of the new camera. Most of the scenes show the camera being used to shoot sports, so it's not much of a leap to guess that this is a camera geared towards action photography.

As we've seen with other teaser videos recently – we're looking at you Nikon – the video ends with a low-key, silhouetted shot of the camera, followed by '24 January 2019', presumably the date on which the camera will be announced. You can watch the video below...

Like the first video, the second video is another short one, at just 19 seconds, and as before the footage doesn't reveal that much. As in the previous teaser above the camera is being used to capture action, this time motorsports – we think we've got the message that this is going to be a camera geared towards fast-moving action photography, although we're still in the dark about the camera's focusing prowess or burst shooting capabilities.

We do get a slightly clearer view of the camera, but it's fleeting, while as before the video ends with a low-key, silhouetted shot of the camera. This time, though, we also get the briefest of glances at the rear controls of the camera

Launch slated for January 24

No details when it's going to start shipping

Rumors suggest a $3,000 body-only price tag

Olympus itself with the release of its teaser video campaign has already revealed the launch date as January 24, though when the camera will start to ship still isn't clear. As far as pricing goes, nothing has been confirmed just yet, though perhaps a little worryingly is the rumor that the OM-D E-M1X will cost in the region of $3,000 (about £2,400 / AU$4,200), but it in direct competition with some pretty tasty full-frame rivals.