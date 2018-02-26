Nuu G3 low cost smartphone offers facial recognition on a budget

The Nuu G3 has been launched at MWC 2018 in Barcelona, and it's offering up a smart looking handset boasting facial recognition for those on a budget.

As well as facial recognition the Nuu G3 also has a fingerprint scanner on its rear, providing a second form of biometric security on a device that costs a fifth of the iPhone X.

The G3 packs a large 5.7-inch full HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, octa-core MediaTek chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and dual 13MP + 5MP rear cameras.

There's also a 13MP front facing selfie snapper and a microSD slot that supports cards up to 256GB in size.

Low cost, old software

That's a pretty impressive lineup of specs considering the Nuu G3 price is just £199, although there are a few things to be wary of.

First of all, we're not sure what the performance will be like from that MediaTek chip, plus it comes running Android 7.1 Nougat, which isn't the latest version of Google's software. There's no word on whether it'll get an upgrade to Android 8 Oreo either, but once we find out we'll update this article.

The Nuu G3 release date is set for April and it will be available from the firm's website as well as Amazon.

MWC (Mobile World Congress) is the world's largest exhibition for the mobile industry, stuffed full of the newest phones, tablets, wearables and more. TechRadar is reporting live from Barcelona all week to bring you the very latest from the show floor. Head to our dedicated MWC 2018 hub to see all the new releases, along with TechRadar's world-class analysis and buying advice about your next phone.