November’s Xbox Game Pass lineup might be the best one yet

November’s Xbox Game Pass lineup may be the strongest one yet for Microsoft’s subscription service, with a pleasing array of titles arriving this month.

November was already going to be a stand-out month thanks to the arrival of the highly anticipated Forza Horizon 5, but there are some cracking additions that we didn’t expect to see, with potentially more on the way.

The first nice surprise is the inclusion of Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions on PC, which is bound to be a popular download for Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers.

Up next is the excellent co-op game, It Takes Two. Those who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can enjoy It Takes Two as part of EA Play, and discover why it’s become so many gamers’ favorite title of 2021.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also look forward to playing GTA San Andreas, which is part of the GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. The game includes updated visuals, controls, and various quality of life improvements, and sees players reunite with Carl “CJ” Johnson.

But that’s not all. Soccer enthusiasts can also look forward to Football Manager 2022 on both PC and Xbox consoles, which puts you in the dugout to see if you’ve got what it takes to become “the special one”.

Here’s a list of the key dates you need to know:

Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions (PC) - November 2

Unpacking (cloud, console, and PC) - November 2

It Takes Two (cloud, console, and PC) - November 4

Kill It with Fire (cloud, console, and PC) - November 4

Football Manager 2022 (PC) - November 9

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition (cloud, console, and PC)

Forza Horizon 5 (cloud, console, and PC) - November 9

GTA: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition (console) - November 11

One Step from Eden (console and PC) - November 11

Of course, there’s nothing to stop Microsoft from adding more games to Xbox Game Pass this month, so there’s a chance that November could become even more fruitful for those who subscribe.

If Xbox Game Pass isn’t your thing, it’s worth keeping an eye out for Black Friday Xbox Series X deals in the coming weeks. We’re expecting to see big discounts on the best Xbox Series X games, accessories, and Xbox gaming headsets, so stay tuned to TechRadar so you don’t miss out on a great deal.