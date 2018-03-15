Nokia 8 Sirocco release date, price, news and features

HMD Global’s new flagship phone comes with a premium metal and glass design. The Android One integration into a smartphone is always a popular choice, especially for a phone that the company claims is ‘for the fans’.

They stated that the Nokia 8 Sirocco is the flagship phone that their loyal customers have been requesting. It’s a step away from the stock phones that Nokia Mobiles normally manufactures, towards a more high-end variant that pushes the conventional features available in other smartphones.

It comes stocked with all the top-shelf specifications, but that also means that it has a top-shelf price. Albeit, the Nokia 8 Sirocco still marks a significant move forward for the company.

Design

What’s fascinating about the Nokia 8 Sirocco is how the body of the device is covered in 95 percent vacuum molded Gorilla Glass that’s supported by a stainless steel frame carved from a single block of metal.

To add to the phone’s durability, the device is IP67 dust and water resistant.

The only issue is that the glass back of the phone takes away from the grip of the device. The power and volume keys are on the sides of the phone at its thinnest point of 2mm. The power and volume buttons are placed on the right side of the phone. The USB type C charging port along with the speakers are located along the bottom of the device.

The front of the phone features the selfie camera, two capacitive keys and an oval-shaped fingerprint button, which also the home key.

The new Nokia flagship definitely checks all the boxes for looking like a premium phone.

Display and screen

The Nokia 8 Sirocco is a little wider than the big screened Samsung Galaxy S9 and a little smaller than the 5.5-inch iPhone 8, with a 5.3-inch screen. It has a QHD display with a 1440 x 2560 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layered on top.

It features a glance screen which will constantly show the widgets for time, date, battery life, calls, messages and emails. The wake up feature to activate the glace screen can be adjusted in the settings of the phone.

Hardware and operating system (OS)

The phone runs on the Snapdragon 835 chipset, which is currently the latest processor in the market. The Nokia 8 Sirocco will have 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, expandable upto 256GB.

It feature the stock version of Android 8 Oreo, which is the norm with all Nokia phones. There’s no customized user interface (UI) layered on top in the Nokia 8 Sirocco making a mess.

The biggest pro of running on Android One is that the phone will get the latest software and security updates as soon as Google rolls them out. This, more or less, guarantees three years of consistently using the same device.

Camera

Like most flagship phones in the market, the Nokia flagship will also feature dual cameras in the back equipped with Ziess Optics, that have been on most Nokia Mobiles since the beginning. The main sensor is 12MP supported by a 13MP telephoto lens allowing the user to blur the background in photos so that the image is focused on the subject, commonly known as the ‘Bokeh’ effect.

The Live Bokeh effect on the phone, lets the user adjust the level of how blurry the background is in a photo and see the results on the their screen, before clicking the actual picture.

The camera app on the Nokia 8 Sirocco also has a Pro Mode where the user can fine tune the more salient features of an image such as the white balance, shutter speed and focus.

The front camera is a mere a 5MP, which is a little disappointing.

Battery

The Nokia 8 Sirocco is powered by a 3260mAh battery, which should ideally last a whole day, but that will depend on usage.

The phone comes equipped with Qi wireless charging, so that makes powering easy for users who’re on the go, provided they have a wireless charging pad on hand.

Price

The phone was priced at approximately Rs 59,589 at the MWC 2018. When it’s finally launched in India, it will probably be a lower price point. It’s expected that it will probably be around Rs 42,999.