Nokia 1 Android Oreo (Go Edition) launched in India for Rs. 5,499

HMD Global led Nokia has launched the Nokia 1 Android Oreo (Go Edition) in India, making it the second Android Go device to be launched in India after the Lava Z50. The device was announced during MWC 2018 held in Barcelona earlier this year, and marks the launch of the first smartphone from Nokia’s 2018 lineup in the Indian market.

To recap, Android Oreo (Go Edition) is a trimmed down version of Android Oreo which has been designed to run on devices with 1GB or less RAM. Apart from being a poster child for Android Go, the Nokia 1 is also a part of the Android One program and will get regular updates, a promise that HMD Global has kept so far with its smartphones already available in the market.

Nokia 1 Android Oreo (Go Edition) specifications

The Nokia 1 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) and is a part of the Android One program. The device features a 4.5-inch FWVGA IPS display with a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels.

In terms of performance, the Nokia 1 is powered by a 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M SoC coupled with Mali T720 GPU. The device comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Coming to the camera department, the Nokia 1 features a 5MP primary camera with an LED flash. On the front, the device sports a 2MP secondary camera for selfies and video calling. Nokia has also introduced Xpress-on covers which will be available for Rs. 450.

The dual SIM Nokia 1 is powered by a 2,150mAh battery and comes with 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS as the standard connectivity options.

Nokia 1 pricing and availability

The Nokia 1 has been priced at Rs. 5,499 and will be available starting from March 28 in Warm Red and Dark Blue color options. The Xpress-on covers will be available in packs of Azure and Grey or Yellow and Pink starting from April for Rs. 450.

Nokia 1 launch offers

HMD Global has also announced launch offers for the Nokia 1, in partnership with Reliance Jio, redBus and Servify.

Rs. 2,200 cashback from Reliance Jio

60GB additional 4G data on Reliance Jio

20% off on redBus booking

Users will also get free 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance from Servify if customers open a Kotak 811 savings account and add Rs. 1,000 in it during the offer period.