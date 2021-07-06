Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders: going live at Best Buy, GameStop – how to buy it

Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders in the US are about to go live at both Best Buy and GameStop, according to our Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order expert Matt Swider who will send you an alert when the new Nintendo Switch OLED model is in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications.

Best Buy and GameStop are ready to sell the new Nintendo console for $349.99, and no bundle is required at either American retailer, which is positive news. Nintendo Switch OLED was just announced today, so we're expecting the new model to go on sale soon, just like we're now seeing from other countries in time zones ahead of the United States.

Here's how to get it:

Pre-order Nintendo Switch OLED today – here's why

There's a very good reason to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED today, and that's because it's going to sell out in a matter of minutes – maybe seconds. We've seen the ongoing chip shortage affect other consoles, which is why we constantly have to run PS5 restock news stories – it's still in demand several months later.

And if you think the Switch OLED model is a minor Nintendo Switch upgrade and it won't be sold out, then you have to realize that before all of these shortages came to a head and when the original Nintendo Switch seemed long in the tooth, it was still selling out every Christmas. That's four Christmases in a row.

In other words, if you want to buy a Nintendo Switch OLED, do it now. There's going to be unprecedented demand for it in 2021, there will be a finite supply of consoles, and the Nintendo Switch OLED price is $349, hardly a barrier to entry for a gift in 2021.

The people who aren't going to be able to buy this console on October 8 through December 31 are the people who hesitate on the pre-order, according to our expert opinion. Cue the Nintendo Switch OLED restock chaos that will soon ensue.