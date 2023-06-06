New biome and possible collaboration teased for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 3 is almost upon us and until now we didn’t know a whole lot about the next season for this popular battle royale competitive shooter. Thankfully, Epic Games has started to ramp up the promotion.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is scheduled to release June 9, and in anticipation for this Epic Games posted an 8-second teaser trailer , along with the text “things are about to get WILD!” on the Fortnite Twitter feed. Although the video is somewhat sparse it does effectively tease a brand new biome, the jungle.

This new biome has been theorized for a while now as keen-eyed fans like FunnyCobra002 spotted jungle vines growing from the cracks in various locations around the map a few weeks ago. Epic Games has also been posting some cryptic messages on Twitter showcasing art assets of cities shrouded in vines. The new season’s logo is also a compass with the twitter hashtag #FortniteWILDS, so at this point the new biome is as good as confirmed.

While there wasn’t much else in the teaser trailer it doesn’t mean that a new jungle biome is the only thing fans can get excited about. Potential leaks containing two new skins and collaborations suggests that Optimus Prime and other Transformers will be coming to Fortnite soon, if not this season.

If even that’s not enough to get you amped for the next season then maybe the possibility of a new desert and volcano area, along with hints towards a new racing mini-game will get your attention.