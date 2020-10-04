After being announced for other parts of the world, the budget friendly Moto G 5G Plus has made its way into the Middle East and is being launched in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The Moto G 5G Plus is now available in the UAE at leading online retailers such as Amazon, Noon, Carrefour and Lulu and is priced at AED 1,299. The phone will also be available through local operators Etisalat and du at plans starting at 52 AED per month.

That pricing is the lowest we've seen on a 5G phone in the region but there's a lot more to love about the Moto G 5G Plus.

Moto G 5G Plus specs

The Moto G 5G Plus is equipped wth the Snapdragon 765 chipset and packs 8GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage. It's has a 5,000 mAh battery that should keep it going for two days.

The screen is a large 6.7-inch FullHD+ IPS display with 90Hz refresh rates for smooth scrolling and a 21:9 aspect ratio with HDR10 support for enjoying movies.

There are two cameras on the front for taking wide-angles selfies while the back has four cameras lead by a 48MP snapper. The combination of four cameras should allow the Moto G 5G Plus to handle everything from maco shots to wide-angled ones and night time photography.

It's quite crazy how Motorola has managed to fit all that tech into a handset that only costs AED 1,299. We'll be testing the performance and the photographic capabilities of the Moto G 5G Plus in our review.