Mobile Power 50 - 20 to 11 official rankings announced

Following months of research and nominations we are delighted to confirm the next selections for the 2018 Mobile Power 50 list

All members of our Mobile Power 50 have meet our criteria as individuals who we feel influence beyond their existing roles, in addition to imbuing their businesses with their values and serve as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.

Today's release continues our countdown to the 2018 Person of the Year award, which will be announced on the 7th June at the Mobile Industry Awards 2018.

Congratulations to:

11. Max Taylor, MD Marketing, EE

12. Shadi Halliwell, CMO, Three

13. Ettienne Brandt, MD Trading & Channel, EE

14. Claire Lorains, CEO Tesco Mobile

15. Gerry O’Keefe, UK and Ireland Group MD18, Exertis

16. Nina Bibby, CMO, O2

17. Matt Child, Managing Director, Endpoint Solutions, UK & I, Tech Data

18. Jon Shaw, Head of Consumer Sales – Retail and Channel Partner, Vodafone UK,

19. Warren Saunders, Sony Mobile Communications,

20. William Paterson, UK & Ireland country director, Alcatel

31 Christian McBride, Genuine Solutions Group Plc, Founder

32 Miles Norman, Motorola, General Manager UK & Ireland & European Operators

33 Andy Coughlin LG, Head of Mobile UK

34 Amanda Lambert, Three UK, People director

35 Nazish Dossa, Brightstar, UK Managing Director

36 Keith Curran, Plan, Founder

37 Jim Michel, Redeem UK, Managing Director

38 Beatrice Iafon, Kondor ,CEO

39 Sunny Mehta, Google, Country Head - UK, Ireland & Nordics

40 Peter Stephens, Bullitt Group, CEO

41 Phil Lander, Head of B2B, Samsung

42 Adam Dunlop, General Manager, iD Mobile

43 Martin Flick, CEO, Olive

44 Jon French, VP Western Europe, HMD Global

45 Richard Crawley, CEO, Greentech

46 Jacques Bonifay, CEO, Transitel

47 Henri Salame, Global Commercial Director, STK

48 Alex Tatham, Managing Director, Westcoast

49 Jason Roberts, CEO/Founder, Tech 21

50 Paul Sisson, Managing Director , A1 Comms Group

The 2018 Mobile Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. The list has been compiled after in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers, to manufacturers and distributors.

2017: David Dyson, CEO, Three UK

2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE

2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK

2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK

2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere

2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK

For anymore information on our Mobile Power 50, or to get more involved in the Mobile Industry Awards please contact mark.fernor@futurenet.com.