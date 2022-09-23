Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Tesco Mobile wins Campaign of the Year

Congratulations to Tesco Mobile, which has won the prize for Campaign of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab).
Bringing products and or services to life is one of the most important things a vendor chooses to do - the job that an agency does can genuinely make or break the success of the technology in question.
At a time when attracting new customers has never been more important for our industry, this award recognised the companies that went above and beyond in creating the most exciting and appealing marketing campaigns of the past year.
Our 2022 finalists were:
- Mobile UK #5GCheckTheFacts
- Motorola Power To Empow(her)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch
- Sky Mobile Value Campaign
- TCL Democratise 5G in the UK with Daniel Craig
- Tesco Mobile Fixed Prices
Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:
- Tell us about your brief, and what the KPIs were
- What did you propose? Tell us about the services and solutions you recommended
- Tell us the cost - showcase how this was financially successful for both you and the customer
- What makes this campaign special? Provide customer testimonials
Why Tesco Mobile won
As consumers looked to tighten their belts, this campaign was praised by our judges for its attempts to address customer concerns head on and offer reassurance.
That, combined with a genuinely helpful and useful offering, made Tesco Mobile the stand-out entry in a high-quality field.
Congratulations to Tesco Mobile and to all of our 2022 finalists!
