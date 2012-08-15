Verizon Wireless adds Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.0 to 4G LTE network

Verizon and Samsung are teaming up to offer the latest Galaxy Tab 2 7.0, a seven-inch Android 4.0 tablet with 4G LTE which hits stores beginning this Friday, August 17.

With Verizon's super-fast 4G LTE network now covering more than 75 percent of the U.S. population in almost 400 markets, Android tablet fans will be able to use the latest Galaxy Tab almost anywhere they'd like.

In addition to the vivid 7-inch display and lightning-fast connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 also comes with Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich right out of the box.

Multimedia powerhouse

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 also brings the full Google experience, including both Google Play store, Samsung's Media Hub and Netflix preloaded onto the tablet.

With both 3.2 megapixel rear-facing and VGA front-facing cameras, a 1.2GHz dial-core processor, Bluetooth 4.0 and 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, the Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 is ready to handle almost any task users can throw at it.

Samsung includes 8GB of flash storage with the Galaxy Tab 2 7.0, which is easily expandable to 64GB by adding a micro-SD card.

Last but not least, the Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 can handle all of the popular video codecs, with included support for both DivX and XviD.

The multimedia-friendly tablet also includes the Peel Smart Remote app for turning your tablet into a home entertainment system remote control.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 will be available at Verizon Wireless retail stores as well as online beginning August 17 for $349.99, and requires a data plan.

And, Share Everything Plan subscribers can add the device to their account for only $10 per month.