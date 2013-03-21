Touch upgrade for Acer V5 series now in Australia

Acer today has announced that touch versions of systems in its mass market V5 series are now available down under.

Stock can be ordered directly through Acer via its web store, or should be in retail outlets shortly.

The update was first announced at IFA in Berlin last year. The new touchscreens should help those using Windows 8 to get the most out of the new system with its deep gesture based controls.

The V5 series is priced between AU$699 and AU$1299, and runs the gamet of power options. The lowest priced option includes a dual-core Pentium processor, 4GB and a 500GB hard drive, plus a 14-inch multi-touch display.

The most expensive system has a larger 15.6-inch touchscreen, a Core i7 processor, dedicated graphics processing, 8GB memory and 1TB storage. Unlike new Ultrabook systems, the V5 series all come with optical drives.

Acer still has non-touch V5 models available, with about a AU$100 saving for the standard displays.