Toshiba's sleek convertible is a business 2-in-1 you'll actually want

Toshiba has updated its business line of laptops with Intel's sixth-generation Skylake processors.

The most interesting of the lot is the ultra-thin 12.1-inch Portégé Z20t-C convertible tablet, which is so sleek you could easily mistake it for a consumer device. It's powered by Intel's Core M processor, which has been squeezed into laptops such as Apple's 12-inch MacBook and the Asus UX305.

Other features include a Full HD display and USB 3.1 Type-C port. Located on the side of the detachable tablet part, it doubles the speed of USB 3.0 to reach speedy transfer rates of up to 10Gbps — handy for transferring files or hooking up monitors and other peripherals. It's joined by th Portege Z30-C, a similarly styled clamshell laptop with a Full HD display.

Balancing act

The Japan-based company has also unveiled new 13.5- and 14-inch Tecra laptops in the form of the Tecra Z40-C and Z50-C, which have been designed to balance mobility and productivity.

The Z50-C comes with four USB 3.0 ports and an optional integrated disk drive, in addition to dual-pointing capabilities and a backlit keyboard.

The updated models are launching in the UK in the first quarter of 2016, with global pricing and availability yet to be confirmed.