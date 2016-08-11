10 reasons why business laptops are better than consumer notebooks

The back to school period is almost there and thousands will be flocking to grab a laptop in the many promotions that have already started to appear. However, while consumer laptops are the ones that will grab the headlines, there's plenty of reasons why you should actually look at the other category of laptops, the ones aimed at businesses, for a buy.

Far from being the more expensive or the more boring of the two categories, business laptops often shine – in a good way - when you least expect. Whether it's about sheer value-for-money, a plethora of features or the amount of power under the hood, these notebooks will surprise you.