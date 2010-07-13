BlackBerry tablet to come with Flash support

The much-rumoured BlackBerry tablet device looks to be real and packing Flash, according to those close to RIM.

Just this week, we told you that Ashok Kumar, MD at analyst firm Rodman & Renshaw, had 'outed' the new tablet in a research note and it seems that what he revealed is the truth.

This is according to Beta News, who has spoken to a RIM source who wishes to remain anonymous.

Flash support

Not only will the BlackBerry tablet have a seven-inch screen, dual cameras and 1080p functionality, according to the source, it will also have Flash support.

As Flash seems to be Steve Jobs' Kryptonite at the moment, this is definitely something which BlackBerry will have over the iPad.

BlackBerry showed off its new OS this week (BlackBerry 6 OS) which may also hint at what is to come with its tablet device. The main upgrades seem to be better web surfing and integration of social-networking features.

If other rumours are correct, the BlackBerry tablet will have a UK release date of December.