Misfit Path - one of the world's smallest hybrid smartwatches - is on sale now

Earlier this year at CES 2018, Misfit announced its latest hybrid smartwatch in the form of the Misfit Path and you're able to order the wristwear from today.

Misfit now has the Path watch up for sale on its website in the US and UK where it's set to cost $149.99 / £135. We expect the watch to cost around AU$190 in Australia, but we've yet to hear when it will be available if it will be at all.

Those in the US and UK can order the watch from today, but exactly when it'll arrive on your doorstep remains unclear at the moment.

One for smaller wrists

The Misfit Path is a smaller watch than most smart wristwear and features a slim design that makes it perfect for those who don't want to wear a huge watch on their wrist but still want to track their step count.

We managed to try out an early prototype of the device at CES this year and liked the design, or what we had seen of it so far.

Above you can see the watch in the four color options, which in order are Rose Tone, Stainless Steel, Gold Tone and Stainless Steel with Gold Tone Accent. Those in the UK are only able to order the final two in that list from today, but the Rose Tone and Stainless Steel versions will be on sale at some point in the future.

You'll be able to track your step count, sleep patterns and there are also customizable buttons on the side of the watch that allow you to open up different functionality on your phone at a single press of a button on your wrist.