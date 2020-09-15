Mid-ranged Huawei Y9a with stunning design and cameras launches in the UAE

Huawei has announced the launch of the HUAWEI Y9a in the UAE, its new mid-ranged phoine with quad cameras, fast charging and a beautiful design. It comes with the latest EMUI 10.1 software sans Google apps.

Huawei Y9a specifications

The Huawei Y9s comes with a 3D arc design and sports a 6.63-inch Full HD+(2400x1080p) LCD panel with 92% screen-to-body ratio and 391 ppi. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Mediatek Helio G80 processor clocked at 2GHz along with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU.

It comes only in one configuration with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage with Nano Memory card support. The device packs with a big 4,200mAh battery that can be charged very quickly thanks to the 40W fast charging. Huawei claims that the phone can be charged to nearly 70% in 30 minutes.

In the camera department, the Huawei Y9a features a quad camera array with a primary 64MP f/1.8 camera, an 8MP 120° ultrawide camera with f/2.4 aperture followed by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. Over at the front, there is a 16MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The device comes with GPU Turbo 3.0 to offer better gaming performance. Other features of the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, and GPS/ AGPS/Glonass/BeiDou for navigation.

Huawei Y9a Price and Availability

The Huawei Y9a is priced at AED 1,049 with pre-orders starting on Sep 17, 2020. Consumers that pre-order will get the Huawei AM61 Bluetooth headphones for free. The phone will be available in three colors which are Space Silver, Sakura Pink, Midnight Black