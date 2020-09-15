Trending

Mid-ranged Huawei Y9a with stunning design and cameras launches in the UAE

Priced at AED 1,049

Huawei has announced the launch of the HUAWEI Y9a in the UAE, its new mid-ranged phoine with quad cameras, fast charging and a beautiful design. It comes with the latest EMUI 10.1 software sans Google apps.

Huawei Y9a specifications

The Huawei Y9s comes with a 3D arc design and sports a 6.63-inch Full HD+(2400x1080p) LCD panel with 92% screen-to-body ratio and 391 ppi. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Mediatek Helio G80 processor clocked at 2GHz along with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. 

It comes only in one configuration with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage with Nano Memory card support. The device packs with a big 4,200mAh battery that can be charged very quickly thanks to the 40W fast charging. Huawei claims that the phone can be charged to nearly 70% in 30 minutes. 

In the camera department, the Huawei Y9a features a quad camera array with a primary 64MP f/1.8 camera, an 8MP 120° ultrawide camera with f/2.4 aperture followed by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. Over at the front, there is a 16MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. 

The device comes with GPU Turbo 3.0 to offer better gaming performance. Other features of the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, and GPS/ AGPS/Glonass/BeiDou for navigation.

Huawei Y9a Price and Availability

The Huawei Y9a is priced at AED 1,049 with pre-orders starting on Sep 17, 2020. Consumers that pre-order will get the Huawei AM61 Bluetooth headphones for free. The phone will be available in three colors which are Space Silver, Sakura Pink, Midnight Black

